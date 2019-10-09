‘The Exorcist: Legion VR’ Deluxe Edition Coming to Steam This Thursday

Consider it the box set for VR, if you will: Just in time for Halloween, Fun Train is reissuing its “Exorcist” series with a deluxe edition that includes all 5 episodes on the Steam store. Ahead of the release, Fun Train shared 2 pieces of key art from the game exclusively with Variety’s readers.

The new “Exorcist: Legion VR’ Deluxe Edition includes enhanced graphics and animations as well as upgraded movement controls. It also now supports Valve’s new Index VR headset, and has been optimized for Facebook’s Oculus Rift S headset.

“The Exorcist: Legion VR” is based on the original “Exorcist” franchise, and lets viewers practice the art of exorcism to face off against evil demons. Fun Train first released the initial 2 episodes of “The Exorcist: Legion VR” in late 2017, with CEO Douglas Nabors telling Variety that “The Exorcist” seemed like a great IP to tackle over multiple episodes, with each devoted to a different demon. “The idea lent itself to an episodic format,” he said.

While interactive, “The Exorcist: Legion VR” puts a bigger emphasis on narrative than gameplay, said Nabors. “There is a lot of zombie shooters in the market,” he explained. “We wanted to go the other way.”

Before embracing VR, Nabors worked in Hollywood, where his credits include a co-producer gig for USA Network’s “Monk.” Compared to that world, VR was still very much a nascent market with many unknowns, he admitted. “It’s a scary time.”

But while lagging headset sales were a concern, Fun Train managed to be profitable over the past several quarters, according to Nabors. The response to “The Exorcist: Legion VR” had been overwhelmingly positive, he added.

The art for “The Exorcist: Legion VR” has been produced by Felipe Escobar, who told Variety that he was excited about VR not just as a new outlet, but also a way to produce art as well. The two following pieces are part of the work Escobar created for the game, and shared exclusively for the first time:

“The Exorcist: Legion VR” Deluxe Edition will be available on Steam on 10/10 for $24.95 .