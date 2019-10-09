×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘The Exorcist: Legion VR’ Deluxe Edition Coming to Steam This Thursday

By

Janko's Most Recent Stories

View All
The Exorcist Legion VR
CREDIT: Courtesy of Fun Train

Consider it the box set for VR, if you will: Just in time for Halloween, Fun Train is reissuing its “Exorcist” series with a deluxe edition that includes all 5 episodes on the Steam store. Ahead of the release, Fun Train shared 2 pieces of key art from the game exclusively with Variety’s readers.

The new “Exorcist: Legion VR’ Deluxe Edition includes enhanced graphics and animations as well as upgraded movement controls. It also now supports Valve’s new Index VR headset, and has been optimized for Facebook’s Oculus Rift S headset.

The Exorcist: Legion VR” is based on the original “Exorcist” franchise, and lets viewers practice the art of exorcism to face off against evil demons. Fun Train first released the initial 2 episodes of “The Exorcist: Legion VR” in late 2017, with CEO Douglas Nabors telling Variety that “The Exorcist” seemed like a great IP to tackle over multiple episodes, with each devoted to a different demon. “The idea lent itself to an episodic format,” he said.

While interactive, “The Exorcist: Legion VR” puts a bigger emphasis on narrative than gameplay, said Nabors. “There is a lot of zombie shooters in the market,” he explained. “We wanted to go the other way.”

Before embracing VR, Nabors worked in Hollywood, where his credits include a co-producer gig for USA Network’s “Monk.” Compared to that world, VR was still very much a nascent market with many unknowns, he admitted. “It’s a scary time.”

But while lagging headset sales were a concern, Fun Train managed to be profitable over the past several quarters, according to Nabors. The response to “The Exorcist: Legion VR” had been overwhelmingly positive, he added.

The art for “The Exorcist: Legion VR” has been produced by Felipe Escobar, who told Variety that he was excited about VR not just as a new outlet, but also a way to produce art as well. The two following pieces are part of the work Escobar created for the game, and shared exclusively for the first time:

LegionVR_Baal2

“The Exorcist: Legion VR” Deluxe Edition will be available on Steam on 10/10 for $24.95 .

More Digital

  • The Exorcist Legion VR

    ‘The Exorcist: Legion VR’ Deluxe Edition Coming to Steam This Thursday

    Consider it the box set for VR, if you will: Just in time for Halloween, Fun Train is reissuing its “Exorcist” series with a deluxe edition that includes all 5 episodes on the Steam store. Ahead of the release, Fun Train shared 2 pieces of key art from the game exclusively with Variety’s readers. The [...]

  • Instagram Logo

    Most Americans Don't Know That Instagram Is Owned by Facebook

    Facebook is facing multiple antitrust investigations at federal and state levels, probing issues including whether it has used its ownership of Instagram and WhatsApp to anticompetitive advantage. But the majority of regular Americans aren’t actually aware that the social giant owns both Instagram and WhatsApp. That’s according to a new survey by Pew Research Center, [...]

  • AT&T Chairman and CEO Randall Stephenson

    AT&T Selling Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands Operations to Reduce Debt

    AT&T is selling its wireless and wireline operations in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands to Liberty Latin America for $1.95 billion in cash. AT&T has been on a mission to reduce its enormous debt load from last year’s $85 billion acquisition of Time Warner through asset sales and other cost-control moves. Earlier this [...]

  • Harold Ryan - ProbablyMonsters

    Ex-Bungie Boss Harold Ryan Launches Triple-A Game Startup ProbablyMonsters

    Harold Ryan, after more than three years in stealth mode, is finally ready to talk about his next venture after leaving as head of Bungie, the game studio behind hits like “Halo” and “Destiny.” Ryan said he’s set up ProbablyMonsters as a different kind of game developer: It functions as a holding company and incubator [...]

  • Will Smith in GEMINI MAN from

    ‘Gemini Man’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

    In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv, Paramount Pictures claims the top spot in spending with “Gemini Man.” Ads placed for the thriller had an estimated media value of $9.37 million through Sunday for 1,149 national ad airings on 37 networks. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad