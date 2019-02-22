Twitter Co-Founder Evan Williams Steps Down From Company’s Board

co-founder Evan “Ev” Williams is stepping down from the company’s board, announced in a SEC filing Friday afternoon. Williams will depart from the board at the end of this month, according to the filing.

“It’s been an incredible 13 years, and I’m proud of what Twitter has accomplished during my time with the company,” Williams said in a statement. “I will continue rooting for the team as I focus my time on other projects.”

Williams co-founded Twitter in 2006, and briefly led the company as its CEO from 2008 to 2010. More recently, he has been helming the publishing platform Medium.com.

Developing.