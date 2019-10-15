Eurosport Strikes Content and Ad Deal With Twitter for Tokyo Olympic Games

Discovery-owned Eurosport has inked a content and ad sales deal with for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Eurosport has rights to the Tokyo Summer Olympics in 16 European markets. Under the deal, will carry extensive event highlight clips including medal-winning moments during the Games.

Territories covered in the deal include Austria, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Sweden, Switzerland and the U.K. Clips in the U.K. will be subject to a three-hour delay due to an existing sub-licensing agreement.

Live streaming of the opening and closing ceremonies will be available via Twitter in nine territories.

Eurosport and Twitter will also offer the International Olympic Committee’s top partners content-marketing solutions to promote their brands. All content will be supported by official Eurosport Twitter handles, sold as Twitter in-stream sponsorships by the Discovery, Eurosport and Twitter sales teams.

Paul Rehrig, general manager of Eurosport Digital, said: “Twitter is the premier platform for live content and conversation and the perfect place to extend the reach of Eurosport’s coverage of Tokyo 2020.”

“People come to Twitter to discover and talk about what’s happening, and the Olympics will be the biggest moment in sports in 2020,” said Kay Madati, global vice president and head of content partnerships at Twitter.

Eurosport’s coverage of Tokyo 2020 follows its first Olympic Games production for PyeongChang 2018.