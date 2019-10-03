×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

European Courts Can Order Facebook to Take Down Content Globally, Ruling Says

By
Henry Chu

International Editor

Henry's Most Recent Stories

View All
Facebook Logo
CREDIT: PA Wire/PA Images

European courts have the power to order Facebook to take down content globally if that content is deemed illegal.

The European Court of Justice made the ruling Thursday in response to an Austrian politician, Green Party official Ewa Glawischnig-Piesczek, who wanted Facebook to remove disparaging comments about her that were found to be defamatory. Those comments, and “equivalent” messages, could be seen on the original poster’s page and other Facebook worldwide.

“EU law does not preclude a host provider like Facebook from being ordered to remove identical and, in certain circumstances, equivalent comments previously declared to be illegal,” the European Court of Justice, the E.U.’s highest court, said in a statement. “In addition, EU law does not preclude such an injunction from producing effects worldwide, within the framework of the relevant international law.”

The ruling could have broad implications for Facebook and similar platforms by putting a greater onus on them to monitor and filter content. Such online services have warned that freedom of speech could be eroded, even as they step up their own internal efforts to patrol for content deemed harmful to individuals, societies and even whole nations trying to conduct free and fair elections.

The case has highlighted the challenge that local legislatures and judiciaries have faced in trying to deal with the global Internet. The European Union has taken a more assertive stance, with courts ruling in favor of greater privacy and protections in terms of data collection and the so-called “right to be forgotten” – the right of individuals to have some information about them scrubbed from Google.

But those protections mostly apply within E.U. borders. Thursday’s decision by the European Court of Justice now allows for the removal of material globally.

The case at issue involved Facebook posts that used insulting language about Glawischnig-Piesczek, calling her a “traitor,” among other epithets. While in the U.S. such comments would be protected by the First Amendment, Glawischnig-Piesczek sued Facebook in an Austrian court, which ruled that the posts defamed her.

The European Court of Justice’s decision on Thursday cannot be appealed.

More Digital

  • Facebook Logo

    European Courts Can Order Facebook to Take Down Content Globally, Ruling Says

    European courts have the power to order Facebook to take down content globally if that content is deemed illegal. The European Court of Justice made the ruling Thursday in response to an Austrian politician, Green Party official Ewa Glawischnig-Piesczek, who wanted Facebook to remove disparaging comments about her that were found to be defamatory. Those [...]

  • Iovine Young Hall USC

    Jimmy Iovine, Dr. Dre Attend Ribbon Cutting for USC Hall in Their Name

    After three years of construction, Iovine and Young Hall opened its doors on the University of Southern California campus today following a dedication ceremony attended by its namesakes Jimmy Iovine and Andre Young, aka Dr. Dre. Founded in 2013, the USC Jimmy Iovine and Andre Young Academy for Arts, Technology and the Business of Innovation [...]

  • Apple placeholder image

    Next-Gen AirPods Teased in New iOS Beta, Leaked Image

    Apple appears to be close to introducing the next version of its AirPods wireless headphones: The latest beta version of iOS already includes an illustration featuring the long-rumored third-generation AirPods, 9to5Mac was first to report Wednesday. The white-on-gray icon shows an AirPod version that is bigger than its predecessors, and also features a more traditional [...]

  • Vice - Nancy Dubuc Refinery29 Justin

    Vice Media to Acquire Refinery29, as Both Digital-Media Players Seek Scale

    After months of talks, Vice Media sealed an agreement to acquire Refinery29, a bet by the two digital-centric media companies they can create a stronger union together to reach youth-skewing audiences. The value of the pact, expected to close before the end of 2019, isn’t being disclosed. In the transaction, Vice is issuing mostly stock [...]

  • YouTube logo

    YouTube Will Now Let You Auto-Delete Viewing and Search History

    YouTube is letting users set their accounts to automatically clear the list of videos they’ve watched and search for after preset time periods, as part of several new privacy and security features Google has launched. YouTube users have been able to clear their history manually, but with the new controls they can set that data [...]

  • Jada Pinkett Smith (L) and Will

    Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s Westbrook Media Inks Production Deal With Topgolf Studios

    Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s recently launched digital content studio is hitting the driving range. The couple’s Westbrook Media is teaming up with Topgolf Studios, a unit of golf-venue chain Topgolf Entertainment Group, to produce original entertainment projects. Productions under the pact will be designed to “further engage and grow Topgolf communities around the [...]

  • Adam Mosseri

    Instagram Chief Backs Up Mark Zuckerberg's Leaked Comments About Facebook Fighting Government Breakup

    Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri unsurprisingly seconded his boss’ internal comments to Facebook staff that a government breakup of the tech colossus wouldn’t help fix issues plaguing social platforms like election interference and the proliferation of hate speech. Mosseri, in an appearance Wednesday on NBC News’ “Today,” addressed Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s recent remarks to employees [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad