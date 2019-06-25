×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Gaming YouTuber Desmond ‘Etika’ Amofah Found Dead, NYPD Says

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Etika-Desmond-Amofah
CREDIT: via YouTube/TR1Iceman

Desmond Amofah, a YouTube gaming vlogger known online as “Etika,” was found dead by New York police on Tuesday after he was reported missing last week. He was 29.

Amofah posted YouTube videos and live-streams focused on Nintendo games and other titles. A body later confirmed to be Amofah’s was found in the East River on Tuesday morning, according to New York law enforcement officials. Police had been searching for him since June 20, after Amofah posted a video on YouTube discussing suicidal thoughts (which has since been removed).

The New York Police Department confirmed in a tweet that Amofah was found dead. He had been last heard from on June 19 at about 8 p.m., according to police.

A day before he was reported as missing, Amofah had posted an eight-minute video to his YouTube channel TR1Iceman in which he appeared to express suicidal thoughts. “I’m sorry for leaving such a stained legacy,” he said in the video, which has been reposted by other users on YouTube. “I hope that my story maybe helps to make YouTube a better place in the future where people know boundaries and limits and how far things should go.”

Last fall, Amofah’s primary YouTube account was terminated for “multiple or severe violations of YouTube’s policy on nudity or sexual content,” according to the video platform. After uploading porn to his channel, Amofah posted a message on Reddit saying in part, “And now, it’s my turn to die. I love you all.” In April, he live-streamed a standoff with police in Brooklyn after he had allegedly threatened to harm himself, Kotaku reported.

Related

Etika’s fans have launched a petition on Change.org asking YouTube to restore his channel “so we can remember his legacy.”

Amofah’s TR1Iceman channel on YouTube currently has 134,000 subscribers, while his Twitter account has 332,000 followers and his Instagram has 273,000.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline operates a free and confidential 24-hour service at 800-273-8255 for anyone thinking about suicide or who is worried about a friend or loved one. It also operates an online chat service at this link.

Popular on Variety

  • Toy Story 4 Forky Spork

    Why 'Toy Story 4' Character Forky Wasn't Named Sporky

  • Schitt's Creek Wigs

    'Schitt's Creek's' Catherine O'Hara Takes Us Inside Moira Rose's Wig Collection

  • Dwyane Wade Variety Studio, Presented by

    Dwyane Wade On Supporting His Son at Pride: 'This is My Job As a Father'

  • Variety Power of Pride

    'Pose' Cast Explains Why Pride is Important in 2019

  • Behind the Scenes of Variety's Power

    Behind the Scenes at Variety's Power of Pride Cover Shoot

  • Janet Mock: Netflix Deal is a

    Janet Mock on Netflix Deal: 'I Never Thought That I Would Be Embraced'

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Comedy Showrunners on the Impact of the WGA Staffing Boost

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Showrunners on the Realities of Writing: ‘It’s A Continual Cycle of Panic and Fear, It’s Super Fun’

  • Chris Hemsworth MIB premiere Thor

    Chris Hemsworth Responds to the 'Avengers: Endgame' Fat-Shaming Thor Controversy

  • Younger Hilary Duff Sutton Foster

    Hilary Duff and Sutton Foster Proud That 'Younger' Flaunts Women's Careers Over Romance

More Digital

  • Etika-Desmond-Amofah

    Gaming YouTuber Desmond 'Etika' Amofah Found Dead, NYPD Says

    Desmond Amofah, a YouTube gaming vlogger known online as “Etika,” was found dead by New York police on Tuesday after he was reported missing last week. He was 29. Amofah posted YouTube videos and live-streams focused on Nintendo games and other titles. A body later confirmed to be Amofah’s was found in the East River on [...]

  • Paula Pell

    Quibi Orders Comedic Murder Mystery From Lorne Michaels, 'SNL' Alums

    Quibi keeps shelling out cash for content: Jeffrey Katzenberg’s richly funded startup has ordered a short-form murder-mystery comedy written by and starring former “Saturday Night Live” writers Paula Pell and John Lutz, and executive produced by Lorne Michaels’ Broadway Video alongside Seth Meyers and Mike Shoemaker. In “Mapleworth Murders,” Pell (pictured above) is Abigail Mapleworth, [...]

  • View of the Public Library on

    New York City Public Libraries Drop Kanopy Free Movie-Streaming Service

    Kanopy suffered a blow with the decision by New York City’s three public library systems — collectively the biggest library system in the U.S., with some 210 branches across the Big Apple — to drop the free movie-streaming service, citing high costs. As of July 1, the New York Public Library and the Brooklyn and [...]

  • Cameo

    Celebrity Video Greetings Service Cameo Raises $50 Million

    Cameo, a service that works with celebrities to sell personalized video greetings to fans, has raised a $50 million Series B round of funding led by Kleiner Perkins. The Chernin Group, Spark Ventures, Bain Capital and Lightspeeed Venture Partners participated in the funding as well. Cameo wants to use the cash infusion to grow both [...]

  • Gena Konstantinakos - Topic

    Topic Hires Viceland's Gena Konstantinakos as VP, Development and Video Programming

    Topic, First Look Media’s entertainment studio and digital destination for original content, hired veteran producer Gena Konstantinakos as VP, development and video programming. Konstantinakos hails from Vice Media’s Viceland cable channel, where she was executive producer, development and current series. At Topic, she reports to Ryan Chanatry, general manager of Topic. Konstantinakos is tasked with [...]

  • Martin Kon - YouTube

    YouTube Hires Consultant Martin Kon as VP of Strategy

    Google’s YouTube tapped Martin Kon, who has worked as a tech, media, and telecoms consultant for more than two decades, as VP of strategy. Kon, based at YouTube’s headquarters in San Bruno, Calif., reports to chief business officer Robert Kyncl. Kon will work with YouTube senior execs to help formulate the long-term vision of the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad