×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Eric Schmidt to Step Down From Alphabet’s Board

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

Janko's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt will step down from the board of Alphabet, Google’s holding company, in June, Alphabet announced Tuesday afternoon. Diane Greene, who until recently led Google’s cloud business, will also depart from the board.

Alphabet announced that one of those two board seats will be filled by Robin L. Washington, who has been the chief financial officer of biotech company Gilead Sciences for the past 11 years. Williams also serves on the board of Honeywell, and has in the past had executive roles at Hyperion and PeopleSoft.

Schmidt’s departure is in many ways the end of an era for Google. Schmidt joined the company in 2001 as its CEO and remained in that role until 2011. From 2011 until 2017, he had been the executive chairman of Google and Alphabet, respectively.

Schmidt’s role in the early days of the company has long been described as the one of the adult in the room, who helped its co-founders Sergey Brin and Larry Page turn a scrappy startup into a massive technology giant.

Related

“Eric has made an extraordinary contribution to Google and Alphabet as CEO, chairman, and board member. We are extremely grateful for his guidance and leadership over many years,” said Alphabet board chairman John Hennessy in a statement Tuesday.

Popular on Variety

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

More Digital

  • Eric Scmidt Leaves Board of Google

    Eric Schmidt to Step Down From Alphabet’s Board

    Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt will step down from the board of Alphabet, Google’s holding company, in June, Alphabet announced Tuesday afternoon. Diane Greene, who until recently led Google’s cloud business, will also depart from the board. Alphabet announced that one of those two board seats will be filled by Robin L. Washington, who has [...]

  • Apple CEO Tim Cook

    Apple Tops Earnings Expectations as iPhone Sales Fall 17% in March Quarter

    Apple posted better earnings and revenue than Wall Street expected for the March 2019 quarter — even as sales of its flagship iPhones were $6.5 billion lighter in the period, down 17%. For the period ending March 30, which is Apple’s fiscal year 2019 second quarter, the company reported quarterly revenue of $58 billion, down [...]

  • Editorial use only. No book cover

    What’s Coming to Netflix in May 2019

    Easter, Passover and 4/20 will all be left behind in April, but there’s plenty to celebrate with Netflix’s May lineup. Netflix is handing viewers a red pill to go down the rabbit hole of not one, but all three “Matrix” movies. Viewers can also watch Hunter S. Thompson’s alter ego Raoul Duke take different types [...]

  • Facebook's Portal Gets Amazon Prime Video,

    Amazon Prime Video, Facebook Live Coming to Facebook's Portal Device

    Facebook is giving its Portal video chat device a number of updates that turn it into more of a full-fledged smart display: Amazon’s Prime Video service is coming to Portal later this year, the social networking giant announced at its f8 developer conference in San Jose, Calif. Tuesday. At the conference, Facebook also announced an [...]

  • Smosh-Studio71

    YouTube Sketch-Comedy Group Smosh Joins Studio71's Creator Network

    Smosh, one of YouTube’s most popular and longest-running comedy squads, has officially joined the Studio71 creator network. The move isn’t a surprise: Smosh earlier this year was acquired by Mythical Entertainment, the company formed by Rhett & Link, hosts of comedy show “Good Mythical Morning” — which also is part of Studio71’s roster. Smosh had [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad