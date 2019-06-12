×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Fortnite Maker Epic Games Buys Comcast-Backed Video Chat App Houseparty

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

Janko's Most Recent Stories

View All
houseparty
CREDIT: Courtesy of Houseparty

Social video chat app Houseparty has been acquired by Epic Games, the maker of Fortnite, it announced with a blog post Wednesday morning. Financial details of the deal haven’t bee announced.

“Houseparty brings people together, creating positive social interactions in real time,” said Epic CEO Tim Sweeney in a statement. “By teaming up, we can build even more fun, shared experiences than what could be achieved alone.”

“Joining Epic is a great step forward in achieving our mission of bringing empathy to online communication,” added Houseparty co-founder and CEO Sima Sistani. “We have a common vision to make human interaction easier and more enjoyable, and always with respect for user privacy.”

Houseparty started out as a video chat app, but has since added a number of additional social features, including mini games, chat and more. The app has been installed by approximately 35 million iOS and Android users worldwide, according to a new estimate from app analytics specialist Sensor Tower, with 40% of those users residing outside the U.S.

Those numbers are dwarfed by the user base of Fortnite, which has over 250 million players, according to Epic. Still, Houseparty could be a good addition for the gaming company, which also develops the Unreal game engine. It may allow Epic to build social and chat functionality for games that keeps users in the fold, doing away with the need for third-party voice and video chat services.

Houseparty has raised a total of $70 million from Sequoia Capitial, Greylock Partners, Comcast Ventures and others.

More Actors on Actors:

  • Richard Madden Was Ready to Leave

    Richard Madden is Done Playing Romeo

  • Richard Madden Amy Adams Actors on

    Actors on Actors: Amy Adams & Richard Madden (Full Video)

  • Actors on Actors: Sam Rockwell &

    Actors on Actors: Sam Rockwell & Renée Zellweger (Full Video)

  • Renee Zellweger

    Sam Rockwell watched Renée Zellweger in 'Chicago' While Studying Bob Fosse

  • Sam Rockwell Renee Zellweger Variety Actors

    Sam Rockwell Brought a Lab Coat and Needle to Audition for 'ER'

  • Sarah Paulson Noticed Bradley Cooper's Directing
    jgNfVeth

    Sarah Paulson Took Notice to Bradley Cooper's Directing in 'A Star is Born'

  • Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson &

    Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson & Tracee Ellis Ross (Full Video)

  • Natasha Lyonne

    Natasha Lyonne and Maya Rudolph Get Deep on Life and Death

  • Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne Actors

    Actors on Actors: Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne (Full Video)

  • Gina Rodriguez, Penn Badgley, Actors on

    Penn Badgley on the Real Meaning of 'Fame'

More Digital

  • Sports Betting

    Media's Big Bet: Sports Wagers Will Keep Viewers Watching TV

    Doug Kezirian is surrounded by numbers on his new ESPN program. They aren’t sports scores. If you want home runs, touchdowns or three-pointers, you’ll have to go somewhere else. Each weekday afternoon, Kezirian talks to people like Preston Johnson, a Las Vegas sports handicapper with a master’s in sports psychology and a beard so big [...]

  • houseparty

    Fortnite Maker Epic Games Buys Comcast-Backed Video Chat App Houseparty

    Social video chat app Houseparty has been acquired by Epic Games, the maker of Fortnite, it announced with a blog post Wednesday morning. Financial details of the deal haven’t bee announced. “Houseparty brings people together, creating positive social interactions in real time,” said Epic CEO Tim Sweeney in a statement. “By teaming up, we can [...]

  • ProsiebenSat.1's Eun-Kyung Park

    Facebook, ProSiebenSat.1 Sign First Content Pact for Watch Platform in Europe

    Facebook and ProSiebenSat.1 have inked a content pact that will see the German broadcast and media giant place short episodes and clips of its content on the tech company’s Watch platform. The German version of Fox hit “The Masked Singer” will be one of the first properties covered by the deal. It gets its free-TV [...]

  • Row8-Screen

    Streaming-Movie Startup Row8 Signs Deals With Four Hollywood Studios (EXCLUSIVE)

    Row8, a fledgling digital movie service, is looking to take on transactional VOD players like Apple and Amazon with a focus on movies — and a few pricing twists. The L.A.-based startup has inked licensing deals with four major studios — Paramount Pictures, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Universal Pictures, and Warner Bros. — for rights to [...]

  • Kerry Tucker - Pocketwatch

    Kerry Tucker Joins Pocket.watch as First CMO for Kids Media Startup

    Pocket.watch, the studio and digital network behind Nickelodeon hit show “Ryan’s Mystery Playdate,” has tapped media veteran Kerry Tucker as its first chief marketing officer. Tucker was previously CEO of Hello Sunshine, Reese Witherspoon’s media company set up as a joint venture with WarnerMedia’s Otter Media. Prior to that, she was chief operating officer of [...]

  • bbc-iplayer

    BBC’s Plan to Extend iPlayer Catchup Window Wins Provisional Approval

    The BBC’s contentious plan to extend the catchup window on its iPlayer service to a year or more has been given a provisional green light by British media regulator Ofcom. The pubcaster, worried about the rise of global streamers Netflix and Amazon, has set out plans to extend the period that content is available on [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad