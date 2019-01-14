×
Endeavor Video-Streaming Group Poaches WWE as Customer Away From Disney

WWE WrestleMania 33 - Brock Lesnar
CREDIT: AP/REX/Shutterstock

The newly formed Endeavor Streaming products and services division of has announced wrestling-entertainment mainstay WWE as a marquee client.

Previously, WWE had relied on BAMTech, now called Disney Streaming Services, to deliver its over-the-top WWE Network subscription service.

Endeavor Streaming’s best-in-class technology enables us to offer more features, elevate the user experience and provides us even more opportunity to delight our fans around the world,” WWE chairman/CEO Vince McMahon said in a statement.

The Endeavor Streaming group combines the talent agency and media company’s internally developed video platform technology with NeuLion. Endeavor acquired NeuLion, a technology product and service provider specializing in digital video broadcasting, distribution and monetization, for $250 million in March 2018. With the formation of Endeavor Streaming, the NeuLion brand name will be discontinued.

Endeavor Streaming’s clients also include the NFL, NBA, Euroleague, Univision, Sportsnet, Sky Sports, MSG, National Geographic, and Big Ten Network. In addition, the group will continue supporting the streaming products of Endeavor-owned properties including UFC’s UFC.TV and Fight Pass and PBR’s Ride Pass.

According to Endeavor, along with WWE, the streaming group also recently signed customers including the U.K.’s BT Sport Box Office service and OSN, an entertainment network serving the Middle East and North Africa.

The Endeavor Streaming business will be co-led by Endeavor CTO Nick Wilson and Will Staeger, president of business operations. Staeger previously was a senior VP in IMG’s original content division after formerly working at ESPN, WWE, and Dick Clark Prods.

“We’ve integrated Endeavor’s scalable platform with NeuLion’s industry leading technology and feature set to provide clients with the best tools and services in video streaming, removing technology as a barrier in reaching their consumers,” Wilson and Staeger said in a joint statement.

