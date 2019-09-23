×
Emmys 2019: ‘Game of Thrones,’ Jharrel Jerome Top Social-Media Buzz

David Benioff, D. B. Weiss, Carolyn Strauss, Bernadette Caulfield, Frank Doelger, David Nutter, Miguel Sapochnik, Vince Gerardis, Guyman Casady, George R. R. Martin, Bryan Cogman, Chris Newman, Greg Spence, Lisa McAtackney, Duncan Muggoch. The team from "Game Of Thrones" accepts the award for outstanding drama series at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles71st Primetime Emmy Awards - Show, Los Angeles, USA - 22 Sep 2019
HBO’s “Game of Thrones” and Jharrel Jerome, star of Netflix’s “When They See Us,” led the social conversation during Sunday’s 71st Primetime Emmy Awards on Facebook and Twitter.

“GOT” picked up 12 Emmys in total for its final season, including outstanding drama series, while series star Peter Dinklage picked up his fourth trophy for supporting actor in a drama (an Emmys record). Jerome won his first Emmy for his portrayal as the real-life Korey Wise, one of the members of a wrongfully convicted group of young men who came to be known as the Central Park Five in Ava DuVernay’s “When They See Us” limited series.

According to Facebook, the top five talked-about moments on the platform during the Fox telecast of the Emmys on Sept. 22, 2019, were:

  1. Peter Dinklage winning supporting actor in a drama series for “Game of Thrones
  2. Jharrel Jerome winning lead actor in a limited series or movie for “When They See Us”
  3. “Game of Thrones” winning drama series
  4. Michelle Williams winning lead actress in a limited series or movie for FX’s “Fosse/Verdon”
  5. Craig Mazin accepts award for limited series for HBO’s “Chernobyl”

On Twitter, the five most tweeted about celebrities at the Emmys were:

  1. Zendaya, who made a splash on the Emmys’ purple carpet
  2. Jharrel Jerome;
  3. Emilia Clarke of “Game of Thrones”
  4. Billy Porter, who made history as the first openly gay, black man to win lead actor in a drama, for his role in FX’s “Pose”
  5. Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who took home multiple awards for Amazon/BBC show “Fleabag.”

Meanwhile, on Twitter, “Game of Thrones” took the crown as the most tweeted about TV show, followed by “When They See Us,” “Chernobyl,” “Fleabag,” and “Killing Eve.” Twitter measured Emmys-related tweets for three hours before and after Fox’s broadcast.

After his Emmy win, Jerome told reporters backstage, “Unfortunately, I think our strongest stories are the stories of pain, considering that’s what we go through on a daily basis. Our pain needs to be told, so if it has to be for the next 20 years we’re just painfully telling our stories until we move on, then it has to be.”

Williams used her acceptance speech to highlight Hollywood’s pay-equity issues, thanking FX and Fox 21 “for supporting me and paying me equally, because they understood that when you put value into a person, it empowers that person to get in touch with their own inherent value.”

Porter, in accepting his Emmy, quoted novelist and playwright James Baldwin, saying: “‘It took many years of vomiting up all the filth I’d been taught about myself, and half-believed, before I was able to walk on the earth as though I had a right to be here.’” He then gestured to the audience and saidm “I have the right, you have the right, we all have the right.”

