Ellen Digital Greenlights Lea Michele and Jay Shetty Projects, Renews Ashley Graham and Kristen Bell Shows

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Lea Michele, Jay Shetty - Ellen Digital
CREDIT: Broadimage/Shutterstock (Michele); Jack Dredd/Shutterstock (Shetty)

Ellen DeGeneresEllen Digital Network is bringing Lea Michele and viral star Jay Shetty into its programming lineup — doubling down on comedic and uplifting content keying off the popular TV talk show host’s brand.

The new projects with Michele and Shetty, announced at Ellen Digital’s Digital Content NewFronts event, join EDN’s slate of shows, which includes renewals of series with actress Kristen Bell activist-supermodel Ashley Graham. Over the last two years, according to Ellen Digital, its original programming has generated over 1 billion organic views across its owned-and-operated Ellentube, YouTube and other platforms.

In “Well, Well, Well with Lea Michele,” the actress (“Glee,” “Scream Queens”), singer and wellness enthusiast will offer up tips for body and mind health — and take a comedic look at outrageous wellness trends.

With Shetty, who has over 4 billion video views and 26 million followers, the life-coach and content creator will produce a series of “snackable” content across multiple platforms centered on purposeful living. EDN also is developing a larger celebrity-driven series with the one-time Vedic monk.

Meanwhile, EDN has renewed “Momsplaining with Kristen Bell,” in which the multihypenate mother of two serves up a comedic take on motherhood, for Season 4. The Daytime Emmy-nominated series returns for a third season on May 8.

Additionally, “Fearless with Ashley Graham” will return for a second season. In the show, Graham seeks to empower others to celebrate their individuality, validate their self-worth, and live authentically.

“Working with Ellen and hosting a show on her digital network has been a dream come true,” Graham said. “‘Fearless’ not only aligns with my mission to encourage self-acceptance and belonging, but it has also helped me grow as a host and a person by having open-minded, difficult conversations.”

Other shows in the Ellen Digital Network lineup include “A Decent Proposal with Hannah Hart,” in which the YouTube star helps orchestrate larger-than-life marriage proposals; “Ayesha Curry Project,” in which Ayesha provides pro tips to young “mom-preneurs”; “OMKalen,” a weekly show about trending topics hosted by digital influencer Kalen Allen; “The Build Up” Season 2, hosted by design and construction experts Anthony Carrino and John Colaneri (aka “The Cousins”); and “Do Good Daniels,” about the Daniels Family who despite financial hardships continuously give back to their community.

Ellen Digital Network is part of Ellen Digital Ventures, a joint venture between DeGeneres and Warner Bros. Founded in 2014, Ellen Digital Ventures is led GM Michael Riley in partnership with DeGeneres and the executive producers of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

