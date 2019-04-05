You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Top YouTubers Dude Perfect Set First Live Tour With 20-City Schedule

By
Todd Spangler

Dude Perfect Live Tour
CREDIT: Courtesy of Dude Perfect

Dude Perfect, the sports comedy group that hosts one of top 10 most popular channels on YouTube, announced its first-ever live tour.

The Pound It Noggin Tour is scheduled to hit 20 U.S. cities this summer. In the live shows, the Dude Perfect dudes — Tyler Toney, Cody Jones, Garrett Hilbert, and twins Coby and Cory Cotton — will present favorite bits including Overtime, Stereotypes, Battles and stunts. A few fans will even be invited to participate in the on-stage action.

“We’ve been dreaming about a live tour for years now, and it’s finally here!” Coby Cotton said in a statement. “We can’t wait to see fans from all over the U.S. this summer.”

The 20-city tour will kick off July 11 in San Diego, making stops in Inglewood, Denver, Chicago, Atlanta and more before wrapping Aug. 11 in Dallas. The full list of tour dates is available at dudeperfect.com.

Dude Perfect, known for their elaborate trick-shot videos, has nearly has nearly 41 million subscribers on YouTube and has racked up 7.6 billion views to date. The five friends from Frisco, Texas, have over 70 million social-media followers. In addition to their YouTube videos, the crew also is featured in the half-hour “The Dude Perfect Show,” which has aired on CMT and Nickelodeon. The Dude Perfect team also has a faith-based mission: “Our ultimate goal is to glorify Jesus Christ in everything that we do,” they say in the description on their website.

