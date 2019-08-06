×

AMC-Backed Dreamscape to Open VR Center in Dallas

Janko Roettgers

AMC-backed virtual reality (VR) startup Dreamscape is opening a new outpost in the NorthPark Center mall in Dallas, Tx. The location-based VR center is scheduled to open on August 15, with tickets going on sale Tuesday afternoon.

The Dallas location will be Dremscape’s second VR center, and it will once again be opened in partnership with AMC. The two companies struck a pact in 2017 to open a total of 6 VR centers. On Tuesday, the companies announced that they would open additional locations in Columbus, Ohio and the New York/New Jersey metro area in the coming months.

“AMC Theatres is thrilled to partner with Dreamscape, which has proven that their immersive experiences unlock new possibilities for interactive storytelling that captivate audiences of all ages,” said AMC Entertainment president and CEO Adam Aron in a statement. “The new Dreamscape at AMC NorthPark Center location in Dallas will provide visitors with a next-generation entertainment option that is unlike anything experienced before.”

“We’re thrilled to introduce our next-generation immersive experiences to NorthPark Center this summer,” added Dreamscape CEO Bruce Vaughn. “We’ve always believed that by combining the emotional power of cinema and the thrill of theme park rides with state-of-the-art VR technology, we are able to deliver our customers the ultimate in wish fulfillment – becoming the hero of their own adventure.”

The new Dreamscape VR center will host 3 experiences at launch: “The Curse of the Lost Pearl: A Magic Projector Adventure,” “The Blu: Deep Rescue,” which has been co-produced by WEVR, and “Alien Zoo.”

Dreamscape has raised more than $26 million from AMC, 21st Century Fox, Warner Bros., Nickelodeon, MGM and others. In addition, the company secured a $10 million commitment from AMC to produce content for its VR centers.

