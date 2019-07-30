×

Drake Teams With LeBron James’ Uninterrupted to Launch Canadian Offshoot of Sports-Media Brand

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Rapper Drake attends the game between the Los Angeles Lakers vs. the Toronto Raptors at Staples Center, in Los AngelesRaptors vs. Lakers - Celebrity Sightings, Los Angeles, USA
CREDIT: John Salangsang/Invision/AP/REX/

Drake, the Canadian music artist and Toronto Raptors mega-fan, is getting into the sports-media business with a major assist from NBA superstar LeBron James.

Uninterrupted, the athlete-empowerment brand and media company founded by James and his longtime business partner Maverick Carter, is launching in Canada in partnership with Drake. Uninterrupted Canada is the first international expansion for Uninterrupted, which launched in the U.S. in 2015 with backing from Warner Bros. and Turner.

“Expanding into Canada with some incredible partners puts Uninterrupted on a global scale and creates new opportunities for even more athletes and fans to be a part of what we’re building,” LeBron James said in a statement.

Drake commented, “Uninterrupted has been an incredible platform for athletes to tell their stories and connect with fans. I’m honored to partner with LeBron to bring Uninterrupted to Canada, a country that continuously supports innovation and creativity.”

Like the U.S. version, Uninterrupted Canada will produce “athlete-driven” content, events and merchandise. Uninterrupted Canada is collaborating with Shopify Studios to develop content that will spotlight athletes and entrepreneurship.

As part of Uninterrupted Canada’s content slate, the company has signed an exclusive first-look deal with Toronto Raptors star Serge Ibaka, which will include a fashion project. Uninterrupted Canada also is producing a motivational series with pitcher Marcus Stroman, formerly with the Toronto Blue Jays and now with the New York Mets, focusing on shorter-than-average athletes titled “Height Doesn’t Measure Heart.” Uninterrupted Canada will also distribute content from Uninterrupted‘s U.S.

“Drake understood the power of what LeBron and Maverick are building and the potential to do something special in Canada where there is real understanding and love for our athletes,” said Adel “Future the Prince” Nur, Drake’s business partner.

Uninterrupted Canada will be led by CEO Scott Moore and chief content officer Vinay Virmani. Moore comes to Uninterrupted Canada most recently from Rogers Media, where he spent the last eight years as president of Sportsnet. He will lead business operations and development as well as brand partnerships for the company in Canada. Virmani, who will lead Uninterrupted Canada’s creative operation and content development, has a background as a film producer, director, actor and sports fan.

Uninterrupted raised $15.8 million in 2015 from WarnerMedia’s Warner Bros. Entertainment and Turner Sports.

