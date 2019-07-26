Coming Soon to SiriusXM: the Drake Channel

Drake and SiriusXM Pandora have established a creative partnership, the satellite and internet radio giant announced on July 25. Described as an “extensive deal,” Drake’s presence will include a dedicated station, curated music and collaborations with creative talent.

Currently boasting a reach of over 100 million listeners, the Drake partnership marks the first major artist collaboration since SiriusXM and Pandora merged.

In February, SiriusXM Holdings announced completion of its acquisition of Pandora Media, making it “the world’s largest audio entertainment company.” After years of discussion, SiriusXM acquired Pandora in a $3.5 billion deal last year.

Drake is among the most streamed artists of all time as well as the top selling solo male artist in the U.S. Last month, following the Toronto Raptors’ NBA championship win, Drake dropped two new songs, “Omertà” and “Money in the Grave” (featuring Rick Ross), to celebrate. He also recently appeared on songs by Meek Mill and Chris Brown.

Other artists who have teamed with SiriusXM for promotions, dedicated or limited-time channels include Madonna, whose Madame X station is currently streaming, Phish’s Phish Radio and Garth Brooks’ The Garth Channel. Artist station mainstays on the service include The Beatles Channel, Tom Petty Radio, Pearl Jam Radio and E Street Radio, dedicated to all things Bruce Springsteen.