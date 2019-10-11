×

Donald Trump Is Now on Amazon’s Twitch Streaming Service

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Trump-Twitch-channel
CREDIT: via Twitch

Donald Trump has joined Twitch, the game-focused live-streaming service, apparently in an effort to widen his 2020 reelection messaging as the embattled U.S. president faces a fast-moving impeachment inquiry.

Trump’s first Twitch broadcast was from his campaign rally Thursday in Minneapolis, where among other targets he lashed out at Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), Somali refugees, Bruce Springsteen, Beyonce and Jay-Z.

A message on the Twitch replay of Trump’s rally says: “Audio for portions of this video has been muted as it appears to contain copyrighted content owned or controlled by a third party.” That appears to be a reference to the fact that the Trump campaign used Prince’s “Purple Rain” during the event — drawing a swift complaint from the late artist’s estate.

Twitch is owned by Amazon, which bought the site in 2014, and Amazon chief Jeff Bezos and his e-commerce empire have been frequent targets of Trump’s rantings. The enmity Trump harbors for Bezos and Amazon stems from the internet mogul’s ownership of the Washington Post.

Trump’s joining Twitch actually is in line with the streaming site’s positioning as a general-purpose interactive video social network. The company has long wanted to expand beyond its roots as a place for gamers to live-stream and comment on their gaming exploits. For example, Twitch again this year is live-streaming for free the NFL’s “Thursday Night Football” games under the league’s pact with Amazon.

As of Friday morning, Trump had more than 47,000 followers on the Twitch channel (twitch.tv/donaldtrump). Other politicos on Twitch include Sen. Bernie Sanders, who’s campaigning for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination (88,910 followers). According to Twitch, the site averages over 15 million daily visitors and averages about 1.3 million concurrent viewers.

Trump’s favorite internet platform, of course, has long been Twitter, and he or his campaign maintain presences on platforms like Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

Last month, Twitch launched a redesigned logo and site, along with its first brand-marketing campaign — aimed at broadening its audience beyond gamers.

More Digital

  • Trump-Twitch-channel

    Donald Trump Is Now on Amazon's Twitch Streaming Service

    Donald Trump has joined Twitch, the game-focused live-streaming service, apparently in an effort to widen his 2020 reelection messaging as the embattled U.S. president faces a fast-moving impeachment inquiry. Trump’s first Twitch broadcast was from his campaign rally Thursday in Minneapolis, where among other targets he lashed out at Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), Somali refugees, [...]

  • YouTube - Liza on Demand Season

    'Liza on Demand' Season 2 Has YouTube's Most-Watched Original Debut to Date (EXCLUSIVE)

    YouTube claims its new windowing strategy for originals — making them available to watch free, with ads, for everyone — is delivering big audiences just as execs hoped. Season 2 of “Liza on Demand,” the sitcom starring and co-created by popular YouTube comedian Liza Koshy, scored more views for debut episode “Naked” in its first [...]

  • Acorn, RTE Team Up on Comedy-Drama

    Acorn, RTE Team Up on Irish-Produced Comedy-Drama ‘The South Westerlies’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    AMC’s Acorn Media Enterprises and Irish pubcaster RTE have teamed up on “The South Westerlies,” an Irish-produced original comedy-drama featuring an ensemble cast led by Orla Brady (“Mistresses”). ZDF Enterprises and Norway’s TV2 are also on board the series, which has backing from Screen Ireland. Dublin-based Deadpan Pictures is producing. It will bow on RTE [...]

  • Apple CEO Tim Cook

    Apple CEO Tim Cook Defends Decision to Withdraw Hong Kong Protest App

    Apple CEO Tim Cook has defended the company’s decision to remove the controversial HKmap.live app from its virtual store. But his explanations have drawn fire from politicians in the U.S. – and praise from China. The app, conceived by anonymous developers, displays crowd-sourced data about the location of protest operations, and where police are congregated. [...]

  • Malcolm Gladwell - Margaret Atwood

    YouTube's New Book-Club Series Features Malcolm Gladwell, Margaret Atwood and More

    YouTube, as part of a stepped-up investment in educational and learning content, is debuting a monthly “book club” original series with bestselling authors talking about their latest books with top YouTubers. The video service’s “BookTube” kicks off with Malcolm Gladwell (“Talking to Strangers”), on Oct. 17. That will be followed by Margaret Atwood (“The Handmaid’s [...]

  • ESPN

    ESPN Will Launch Morning Podcast With Mina Kimes

    Add ESPN to the growing list of news outlets trying to catch consumers ear in the A.M. The Disney-owned sports-media giant said Thursday it would launch “ESPN Daily,” a weekday morning podcast that will “take a deep dive into a specific story in sports,” all the while using the company’s wide roster of reporters, analysts [...]

  • Holoride Bride of Frankenstein

    Universal CityWalk Gets In-Car 'Bride of Frankenstein' VR Experience

    German virtual reality (VR) startup Holoride has teamed up with Universal Pictures and car maker Ford to launch a new location-based Frankenstein VR experience, with a twist: The “Universal Monsters Presents Bride of Frankenstein” ride is being shown in a moving car. The experience gives viewers a chance to accompany the “Bride of Frankenstein” on [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad