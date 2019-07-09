Donald Trump’s Move to Block Critics on Twitter Again Ruled Unconstitutional

Donald Trump is violating the U.S. Constitution when he blocks specific users on , a federal appeals court ruled, upholding a lower court’s decision in the case.

The U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit on Tuesday ruled that the First Amendment does not allow public officials who use social media in an official capacity to exclude people from an otherwise open online dialogue because they disagree with the official. Trump — who famously uses as his social-media platform of choice — has blocked several celebs on Twitter, including novelist Stephen King, Rosie O’Donnell and Chrissy Teigen.

“In resolving this appeal, we remind the litigants and the public that if the First Amendment means anything, it means that the best response to disfavored speech on matters of public concern is more speech, not less,” the 2nd Circuit said in its ruling.

The decision comes a little more than a year after a U.S. District Court judge ruled that Trump’s actions blocking individual accounts on Twitter are unconstitutional, rejecting the argument from Trump’s lawyers that the president’s own First Amendment rights would be abridged if he was not allowed to block users.

The lawsuit against Trump was filed in 2017 by Columbia University’s Knight First Amendment Institute and seven individuals who said Trump had blocked them on Twitter. The Department of Justice had appealed the ruling.