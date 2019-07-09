×

Donald Trump’s Move to Block Critics on Twitter Again Ruled Unconstitutional

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
President Donald Trump listens to a question during a meeting with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar in the Oval Office of the White House, in WashingtonTrump, Washington, USA - 14 Mar 2019
CREDIT: Evan Vucci/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Donald Trump is violating the U.S. Constitution when he blocks specific users on Twitter, a federal appeals court ruled, upholding a lower court’s decision in the case.

The U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit on Tuesday ruled that the First Amendment does not allow public officials who use social media in an official capacity to exclude people from an otherwise open online dialogue because they disagree with the official. Trump — who famously uses Twitter as his social-media platform of choice — has blocked several celebs on Twitter, including novelist Stephen King, Rosie O’Donnell and Chrissy Teigen.

“In resolving this appeal, we remind the litigants and the public that if the First Amendment means anything, it means that the best response to disfavored speech on matters of public concern is more speech, not less,” the 2nd Circuit said in its ruling.

The decision comes a little more than a year after a U.S. District Court judge ruled that Trump’s actions blocking individual accounts on Twitter are unconstitutional, rejecting the argument from Trump’s lawyers that the president’s own First Amendment rights would be abridged if he was not allowed to block users.

The lawsuit against Trump was filed in 2017 by Columbia University’s Knight First Amendment Institute and seven individuals who said Trump had blocked them on Twitter. The Department of Justice had appealed the ruling.

 

Popular on Variety

  • Stranger Things season 3

    (SPOILERS) Why 'Stranger Things' Season Three is the Best Season Yet

  • Joe Keery Gaten Matarazzo Stranger Things

    How Long Would The 'Stranger Things' Cast Survive The Upside Down?

  • They Live John Carpenter Anniversary

    Horror Legend John Carpenter On Surviving Hollywood As a 'Low Rent' Director

  • Spider-Man interview

    'Spider-Man' Cast Answers: Who's the Worst at Memorizing Lines?

  • Jacob-and-Zach

    Meet Marvel's First Openly Trans Actor Zach Barack

  • Toy Story 4 Forky Spork

    Why 'Toy Story 4' Character Forky Wasn't Named Sporky

  • Schitt's Creek Wigs

    'Schitt's Creek's' Catherine O'Hara Takes Us Inside Moira Rose's Wig Collection

  • Dwyane Wade Variety Studio, Presented by

    Dwyane Wade On Supporting His Son at Pride: 'This is My Job As a Father'

  • Variety Power of Pride

    'Pose' Cast Explains Why Pride is Important in 2019

  • Behind the Scenes of Variety's Power

    Behind the Scenes at Variety's Power of Pride Cover Shoot

More Digital

  • President Donald Trump listens to a

    Donald Trump's Move to Block Critics on Twitter Again Ruled Unconstitutional

    Donald Trump is violating the U.S. Constitution when he blocks specific users on Twitter, a federal appeals court ruled, upholding a lower court’s decision in the case. The U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit on Tuesday ruled that the First Amendment does not allow public officials who use social media in an [...]

  • YouTube on Amazon Fire TV

    YouTube Is Back on Amazon Fire TV, Prime Video Finally Comes to Chromecast

    After Amazon and Google buried the hatchet earlier this spring in their multiyear streaming-video spat, the companies have now made their devices and services work together. The official YouTube app for Amazon’s Fire TV devices is available starting Tuesday (July 9) worldwide — a year and a half after Google pulled YouTube from the Fire [...]

  • Maoyan Deepens Strategic Relationship With China's

    China's Maoyan Deepens Strategic Relationship With Tencent Tech Giant

    China’s Maoyan has deepened its relationship with social media, games and music giant Tencent as part of its strategy to expand from movie ticketing. It aims to become a comprehensive center of “Internet-empowered entertainment services.” Maoyan calls the new relationship a strategic alliance with Tencent. In fact, the two companies have a closely-related history. Maoyan [...]

  • Interview with a Hitman on Film

    Ad-Supported Movie Streamer Film Ahoy Sets Sail in U.K. (EXCLUSIVE)

    Movie-streaming site Film Ahoy has launched in the U.K., offering independent titles for free with ads, or for £1 ($1.25) without. Its backers are promising rights holders a 50% split of sales. British filmmaker Dean Fisher of Bow Street Media is behind the platform, which was originally set to launch in 2017 after being announced [...]

  • Facebook Logo

    Patrick Walker, Facebook’s EMEA Partnerships Director, Exits

    Patrick Walker, Facebook’s content boss for the EMEA region, has stepped down. In a post on, fittingly, Facebook, he said he was leaving the social media giant to set up a new business. “I’ve decided to move forward myself to help shape the future where I’m more needed now by co-founding a new business at [...]

  • Cities of Last Things movie

    Netflix Expands Chinese Content With Series, Film Additions

    Global streaming giant Netflix is growing its Chinese-language content with six new licensed titles. These will arrive on the service in the second half of 2019. Netflix is not permitted by China to operate its video streaming platform there. But it nevertheless perceives an appetite for Chinese-language content that can be accessed by international audiences, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad