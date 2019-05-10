YouTube Stars The Dobre Brothers Set 21-City Live Tour (EXCLUSIVE)

The Dobre Brothers are hitting the road again.

The top YouTube creators, known for their stunts, sibling pranks and original music, have set a 21-stop live tour this year. And they’re promising a stepped-up level of fan participation.

The four brothers — twins Lucas and Marcus, 20; Darius, 23; and Cyrus, 25 — will embark on the tour this summer with an all-ages 60-minute show that will include meet-and-greet opportunities. Produced by X1 Entertainment, the show will incorporate music, dance, audience participation and an anti-bullying segment. It kicks off June 22 in Jersey City, N.J., with stops in L.A., Chicago, San Francisco, Washington, D.C., and other markets across North America.

The Dobres have more than 48 million fans across platforms, including over 23 million YouTube subscribers across their channels and 11 million Instagram followers.

In 2018, the Dobre Brothers went on a 20-city tour to sold-out shows. This year, the productions will be bigger, featuring more song performances and more opportunities to bring fans up on stage to interact with them, according to Cyrus Dobre. “We definitely want to involve the audience more — to make them part of the show and feel like they’re in a YouTube video,” Cyrus told Variety. “Sometimes we’ll go into the crowd ourselves.”

The Dobre Brothers also plan to throw more T-shirts and other free merch into the crowd on this year’s tour. The shows will highlight their message of standing up to bullying and promoting positivity, as they recently did in the AT&T Hello Lab docu-series “The Bright Fight.”

Tickets will be available in four tiers: general admission; general admission and post-show meet-and-greet; All Access VIP, which includes preferred seating and pre-show meet-and-greet; and Dobre Army Ultimate, which includes a private backstage tour, follow-backs on social media, tour merchandise and other perks.

“We’re going to give our shows a rock-star vibe,” Cyrus said. “On YouTube all we see are the comments. The live experience, where we get to feel the fanbase, is just amazing.”

The Dobres have had numerous videos go viral on YouTube, racking up more than 3 billion views overall to date. They’re sons of Romanian gymnast and Olympic medalist Aurelia Dobre — which explains their penchant for backflips.

Among other projects, in February they appeared in an episode of “MTV Cribs” on Snapchat. Twins Lucas and Marcus first became popular on the now-defunct Vine and were founding members of Jake Paul’s Team 10 vlog collaborative. Last year, the Dobre Brothers signed with CAA. They’re also represented by Authentic Talent & Literary Management and Shore Fire Media.

In addition to the tour dates, the Dobre Brothers are scheduled to appear at 2019 VidCon U.S., which runs July 13-14 in Anaheim, Calif. A rep for the Dobres said they also plan to perform in Australia at the end of the year.

Here are current dates, locations and venues for the Dobre Brothers Live tour (more info is available at dobretour.com):