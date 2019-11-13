Disney Says Disney Plus Has Over 10 Million Sign-Ups Already

Touting “extraordinary demand,” Disney announced that Disney Plus had signed up over 10 million users since launching early on Nov. 12.

Analysts had projected Disney Plus would achieve upwards of 8 million subscribers by the end of 2019, helped by Verizon’s free one-year giveaway to unlimited wireless customers.

While the 10 million-plus number for Disney Plus is ahead of Wall Street’s expectations, the service carries a seven-day free trial — and a certain portion of those who have signed up won’t convert to paying subscribers of the $6.99-per-month streaming package.

According to Disney, the company does not plan to release any additional Disney Plus subscriber data outside of the media conglomerate’s regular quarterly earnings calls. Disney is expected to report earnings for the December 2019 quarter next February.

Disney Plus is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and more. It includes a variety of original feature-length films, documentaries, live-action and animated series and short-form content including series “The Mandalorian,” “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series,” “The World According to Jeff Goldblum,” and “Encore!” and films “Lady and the Tramp” and “Noelle.”

In addition, Disney Plus includes 30 seasons of “The Simpsons” and is the exclusive streaming home for films released by the Walt Disney Studios in 2019 and beyond, including “Captain Marvel,” “Avengers: Endgame,” “Aladdin,” “Toy Story 4,” “The Lion King,” “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil,” “Frozen 2,” and “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.”