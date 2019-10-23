×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Disney Plus Land Grab: Analysts Up Subscriber Forecasts With Verizon Free-Giveaway Pact

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Disney Plus user interface home screen
CREDIT: Courtesy of Disney

Disney Plus is going to go bigger out of the gate than Wall Street expected, with the Mouse House’s huge deal with Verizon expected to bring in millions more subscribers to the service.

On Tuesday, Disney and Verizon announced that the telco will give Disney Plus free to new and existing wireless unlimited data customers, as well as new Fios broadband and 5G internet homes, for 12 months. The regular pricing is $6.99 per month.

That’s prompted analysts to revise their estimates upward for Disney Plus, which debuts Nov. 12 in the U.S. Citing the Verizon pact and other promotions, research firm MoffettNathanson now projects the subscription VOD service will hit 8 million customers worldwide at the end of 2019 and 18 million by the end of Disney’s fiscal year 2020. Previously, when Disney first revealed details of the SVOD service, the firm had projected 2 million Disney Plus subs at the end of 2019 and 10 million for 2020.

Overall, “We would argue that Disney’s content is among the most valuable in the world given its global reach and scale and these assets deserve a premium valuation,” analyst Michael Nathanson wrote in an Oct. 23 note.

The Verizon-Disney partnership “is another example of Disney’s advantages in its effort to gain scale in [direct-to-consumer] services in the ‘land grab’ phase of the market,” UBS Securities analyst John Hodulik wrote in a note to clients. “We continue to see [Disney] as best positioned to succeed in the increasingly crowded DTC market given scale in content production, international reach and differentiated IP.”

According to Ronan Dunne, CEO of Verizon Consumer Group, the telco has around 100 million total wireless subscribers, and of those about half — 50 million — are on unlimited plans.

However, that overall figure includes business accounts. Analysts estimate the Verizon wireless consumer subscriber base that would realistically be poised to go for the one-year-free Disney Plus offer to be much smaller: between 17 million and 18 million.

The potential reach of 17 million Disney Plus subs through Verizon suggests the service will top early estimates by analysts, per Hodulik. The analyst had been estimating 4 million U.S. subs for 2019 and around 8 million after the first year of launch.

The Verizon deal “de-risks the Disney+ subscriber story over the next 12 months while creating a more challenging environment for other [direct-to-consumer] players,” UBS analyst John Hodulik wrote in a research note.

By the the 12-month Verizon promos roll off, Disney Plus will have a “meaningful increase in content available” compared to the November launch, Hodulik noted, including over 35 originals and over a year of film titles in the pay-TV window including “Avengers: Endgame,” “Aladdin,” “Toy Story 4,” “The Lion King,” “Frozen 2” and “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.”

The financial details of the Disney-Verizon deal weren’t disclosed. Analysts assume Verizon is receiving a wholesale discount from Disney off the $70 per year (around $5.83/month) retail price. UBS’s Hodulik said Verizon’s cost is likely less than $1 per month per total postpaid sub. “We see this move as the latest of Verizon’s recent moves focusing on market share gains,” he commented.

MoffettNathanson puts the Verizon wireless customer base eligible for the Disney Plus deal at 17.7
million. Assuming that even just 50% will opt-in for the offer, that means Disney Plus could have just under 9 million U.S. subscribers in the first year from Verizon alone.

Nathanson added that his subscriber outlook for Disney Plus remains relatively conservative for two reasons: the X factor of how many people will cancel after the “initial binge viewing of the new original content” and a lack of concrete details around some future international launch dates.

At its investor day in April, Disney outlined subscriber targets for each of its direct-to-consumer services for fiscal year 2024: It projected 60 million-90 million for Disney Plus; 40 million-60 million for Hulu; and 8 million-12 million for ESPN Plus. Since then, Disney has taken full control of Hulu — and the company has announced plans to bundle all three services for $12.99 per month, suggesting even more upside to Disney’s DTC story.

Popular on Variety

More Digital

  • Mackenzie Davis Terminator Dark Fate

    ‘Terminator: Dark Fate’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

    In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv, Paramount Pictures claims the top spot in spending with “Terminator: Dark Fate.” Ads placed for the sci-fi action film had an estimated media value of $6.81 million through Sunday for 796 national ad airings [...]

  • Ronan Farrow book Catch and Kill

    Ronan Farrow Inks Podcast Series Deal for 'Catch and Kill' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Ronan Farrow is launching a podcast offshoot of his best-selling book “Catch and Kill.” Slated to premiere in November, “The Catch and Kill Podcast With Ronan Farrow” will feature new audio material and interviews with people Farrow interviewed about allegations involving sexual misconduct of media industry figures including Harvey Weinstein and Matt Lauer — and [...]

  • Katie Couric Sheryl Sandberg

    Katie Couric Steamrolls Sheryl Sandberg in Roving Vanity Fair Summit Interview

    Sending a jolt through a luxurious and excessively polite afternoon in Beverly Hills, veteran journalist Katie Couric delivered a relentless series of hardball questions to Facebook chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg on Tuesday. Speaking in conversation at the sixth annual Vanity Fair New Establishment summit at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, Couric’s [...]

  • Parker Posey

    Parker Posey Stars in 'Hunted,' First Podcast From Dick Wolf and Endeavor Audio (EXCLUSIVE)

    Parker Posey will star in prison-break thriller “Hunted,” the first podcast from Endeavor Audio and Dick Wolf’s Wolf Entertainment. Posey (“Dazed and Confused,” “Scream 3,” “Superman Returns”) will star in the scripted podcast series alongside Brandon Scott (“13 Reasons Why,” “Dead to Me,” “Grey’s Anatomy”). In the eight-episode show, U.S. Deputy Marshal Emily Barnes (Posey) [...]

  • Snapchat

    Snapchat Grows to 210 Million Daily Users, Surpasses Q3 Revenue Expectations

    Snapchat is growing again, and getting better at monetizing all those eyeballs: The service ended its fiscal third quarter with 210 million daily active users, compared to 203 million at the end of Q2, its corporate parent Snap Inc. revealed as part of its earnings release Tuesday afternoon. Snap Inc. generated some $446 million revenue [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad