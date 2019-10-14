×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

What’s Coming to Disney Plus Starting in November

By

BreAnna's Most Recent Stories

View All
Snow White
CREDIT: Courtesy of Disney

Disney unveiled the complete list of films to premiere on its streaming service Disney Plus via a lengthy Twitter thread Monday. With its powerhouse catalog including Marvel, Pixar, Star Wars, and National Geographic properties, the full magnitude of the Disney empire will be seen once the streaming service launches. Along with Disney originals previously announced like “Star Wars” live action series “The Mandalorian” and “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series,” viewers in search of nostalgic watches can find dozens of titles from Disney, Disney channel, Disney direct-to-home video and Fox joining the streaming service come Nov. 12.

Feature films start off with the 1937 version of “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” and continues with quintessential feature films such as “Fantasia,” “Dumbo” and “Cinderella.”

Check out some of the pre-Lindsay Lohan titles like “Parent Trap” and “Freaky Friday” starring Jodie Foster and Barbara Harris.

These Disney originals like “101 Dalmatians,” “Alice in Wonderland” and “Sleeping Beauty” have seen numerous reboots.

Before there was “Air Bud” (the golden retriever with an otherworldly athletic talent), Disney had “The Cat from Outerspace,” the 1978 film about a cat who must use its special collar to communicate with scientists after its UFO crashes on Earth. “Return from Witch Mountain” is another 1970s favorite.

More classic features include “The Sound of Music,” “The Fox and the Hound,” “Bedknobs and Broomsticks,” “The Shaggy D.A.,” “The Black Hole,” “Tron” and “The Muppet Movie.”

Other lesser-known titles to join the streaming service once it launches Nov. 12 include “Sultan and the Rockstar,” “The Ghosts of Buxley Hall,” “Fuzzbucket” and “Kazaam,” starring Shaquille O’Neal.

Fans of Disney Channel Original Movies can find “The Thirteenth Year” and “Cadet Kelly,” while TV series include the X-Men animated series, “The Incredible Hulk” series, “Gargoyles” and the “Iron Man” and “Fantastic Four” animated series.

 

 

 

 

 

More Digital

  • Snow White

    What's Coming to Disney Plus Starting in November

    Disney unveiled the complete list of films to premiere on its streaming service Disney Plus via a lengthy Twitter thread Monday. With its powerhouse catalog including Marvel, Pixar, Star Wars, and National Geographic properties, the full magnitude of the Disney empire will be seen once the streaming service launches. Along with Disney originals previously announced [...]

  • Grace Helbig

    Grace Helbig Hosting Facebook Watch Show 'Ladies First' About Empowered Women

    Longtime YouTube creator Grace Helbig has a new series — coming to Facebook Watch. In the unscripted eight-episode show “Ladies First with Grace Helbig,” set to premiere Tuesday, Oct. 22, the digital star sits down with a series of “empowered women” to learn about how they’re making a positive impact. Guests include actress-comedian Margaret Cho, [...]

  • Fortnite-Season-X-Out-of-Time

    'Fortnite' Goes Dark: A Masterful Marketing Stroke by Epic Games

    On Sunday, “Fortnite” — the most popular game on Earth right now — without warning, imploded into darkness. At around 2 p.m. ET on Oct. 13, a meteor in Season 10 of “Fortnite” that had been biding its time set off a cataclysmic chain reaction that sucked up everything on the the island and eventually [...]

  • reddit-snapshat-sharing

    Reddit Adds Snapchat Sharing to Its iOS App

    In a first such integration with other social networks, Reddit has added an option to share content from its iOS app to Snapchat. iPhone users can now share Reddit posts with their contacts on Snapchat, or add Reddit content to their Snapchat stories. Anything shared on Snapchat includes a special Reddit sticker, and links back [...]

  • tubi kids

    Tubi to Launch Tubi Kids, U.K. Offshoot

    Ad-supported video streaming service Tubi is the latest to jump on the children’s entertainment bandwagon: Tubi is set to launch a dedicated kids section on Oct. 21, the company announced at Mipcom in Cannes Monday. Additionally, Tubi will also bring its service to the U.K. early next year. Tubi’s new kids section will offer access [...]

  • Terry Back chairman ACF

    Veteran U.K. Media Investor Terry Back Joins ACF as Chairman

    CANNES — Veteran U.K. film industry investor Terry Back has joined ACF investment bank as chairman. ACF, headed by CEO Thomas Dey, has been at the forefront of the M&A activity around independent TV and film production outfits, mostly in the unscripted TV arena. ACF is in the midst of expanding its activities in the [...]

  • Jay Frank

    Jay Frank, UMG Senior VP and Digital Music Veteran, Dies at 47

    Universal Music executive and digital music veteran Jay Frank died Sunday after a battle with cancer. He was 47. UMG chief Lucian Grainge remembered him in a message sent to the company. “Dear Colleagues,” it reads. “I’m deeply saddened to tell you that our colleague and friend Jay Frank has passed after a recurrence of [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad