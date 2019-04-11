Disney+ to Launch in November, Priced at $6.99 Monthly

Disney+ will launch in the U.S. on Nov. 12, 2019, and will be priced at $6.99 per month, the company announced.

The subscription VOD service represents Disney’s next major foray into the video-streaming wars. By pricing it well below Netflix — nearly half the price of Netflix’s standard $12.99 plan — the Mouse House is betting it can rapidly drive up Disney+ customer base with a melange of content that appeals to multiple demographics, including movies and TV shows from its Marvel, Lucasfilm’s Star Wars, Pixar and Disney brands.

The company announced the pricing and launch date, along with other details, Thursday at Disney’s 2019 Investor Day in Burbank, Calif.

In 2018, Disney movies grossed more than $7 billion and “we believe that demand will translate to Disney+,” said Kevin Mayer, chairman of Disney’s Direct-to-Consumer and International business segment. “We’re confident consumers are going to love the service.”

At launch, Disney+ will include 7,500 episodes, 25 original series, 400 library movie titles, and 100 recent theatrical films releases, according to Agnes Chu, senior vice president, Content, Disney+. That includes 30 seasons of “The Simpsons,” which Disney obtained rights to through the acquisition of 21st Century Fox. In year five, it expects to have an annual production slate of some 50 originals, Chu said.

Related 'The Simpsons' to Stream Exclusively on Disney+ Do Audiences Even Want Another 'Dumbo'?

Disney CFO Christine McCarthy said it expects 60 million to 90 million subscribers for Disney+ around the world by end of fiscal 2024. Disney+’s peak losses are expected be between fiscal years 2020-22 and is targeted to achieve profitability in fiscal 2024, McCarthy said.

Disney+ will be an ad-free service, supported solely by subscription fees. It’s going to have a wide platform footprint, spanning game consoles, smart TVs and connected streaming devices, including Roku and PlayStation 4, said Michael Paull, president of Disney Streaming Services (formerly BAMTech).

After Disney+’s initial North American launch in the fourth quarter of 2018, the service will roll out to Europe, Latin America and Asia as Disney’s international rights return to the company from licensees, according to Paull.

The new details on Disney+ come nearly two years after Disney announced the end of its exclusive output deal with Netflix in the summer of 2017 and originally revealed plans to launch its own direct-to-consumer streaming rival. The company last fall announced the Disney+ name (echoing its ESPN+ subscription offering) and previously said the SVOD service would launch in the U.S. in late 2019.

Disney+ will be the exclusive SVOD home for new releases from Walt Disney Studios, Pixar, Lucasfilm and Marvel beginning with the 2019 theatrical slate, which includes “Captain Marvel,” “Toy Story 4,” “Dumbo,” “Frozen 2,” the live-action remakes of “Aladdin,” and “The Lion King,” and “Star Wars Episode IX.”

It will also offer access to Disney’s film library — including, within the first year of Disney+’s launch, all of the Star Wars films, according to Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy — as well as a lineup of original series and films. Also in the Disney+ lineup will be 250 hours of NatGeo content at launch, including documentary films “Jane” and Oscar-winner “Free Solo,” and hundreds of episodes from Disney Channel shows.

At some point, Disney will “likely” deliver a discounted bundle combining Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu, according to Mayer. But he didn’t provide any specifics. Disney+ content will all be available to download for offline viewing, he added.

Thrilled to share a first look at Disney+ with you! pic.twitter.com/iiqjFjaNra — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) April 11, 2019

Disney is planning to market Disney+ with “a synergy campaign of a magnitude that is unprecedented in the history of the Walt Disney Company,” said ‘ Ricky Strauss, president of content and marketing for Disney+, with the goal of achieving 95% brand awareness.

Now that Disney owns 60% of Hulu (through its acquisition of 21st Century Fox), it’s exploring the launch of Hulu in international markets, Mayer said. Disney has been in active discussions with AT&T to acquire the 10% stake that WarnerMedia owns in Hulu, Variety reported.

At the Investor Day event, the company screened clips of content coming to Disney+, including “Frozen 2”; “Toy Story 4”; “The Mandalorian,” a big-budget series set in the Star Wars universe written and executive produced by Jon Favreau; and Disney Channel’s “High School Musical” remake. It also previewed Disney+ original movies “Noelle,” a movie starring Anna Kendrick as Santa Claus’s daughter, and “Stargirl,” starring Grace VanderWaal, and provided a behind-the-scenes look at the live-action remake of “Lady and the Tramp.” (However, on its webcast, it blacked those out, citing “rights issues”).

Mayer also briefly demo’d the Disney+ app in front of the audience of analysts and media, noting that users will be able to navigate through the service by brand. Disney+ also includes an age-restricted parental controls.

Disney chairman and CEO Bob Iger had previously said Disney+ would be “substantially cheaper” than Netflix, and analysts had speculated that Disney could charge $5-$8 per month for the service. By comparison, Netflix’s standard two-HD plan is $12.99 per month after a price hike, while HBO Now costs $14.99.

Wall Street generally has been bullish on the Disney+ strategy — although there have been looming questions of how the economics of the service will work.

Disney+ should sign up about 9 million subscribers in Year One, increasing to an estimated 31 million by 2023, per Wolfe Research analyst Marci Ryvicker. Morgan Stanley’s Ben Swinburne has a more cautious outlook, projecting 5 million Disney+ subs by end of 2020 and 30 million by 2024. Disney will spend $2 billion to $3 billion in content associated with Disney+ (which includes around $1.2 billion in forgone content licensing revenue), Swinburne estimates.

Citing Disney+ as a major catalyst, BMO Capital Markets’ media and internet analyst Daniel Salmon upgraded Disney shares to “outperform” (from “market perform”) and set a 12-month price target of $140 per share on the stock. “We continue to like [Netflix] and [Amazon] more than [Disney], but are comfortable recommending all three, as we expect them all to be long-term winners in global [direct-to-consumer] streaming,” Salmon wrote in a note published prior to Disney’s Investor Day briefing.

Over the past several months, Disney has announced a slew of programming it’s queuing up for Disney+.

That includes “The Mandalorian”; a prequel to “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” starring Diego Luna; the next season of Star Wars animated series “Clone Wars”; and a new series based on Pixar’s “Monsters Inc.” called “Monsters at Work.”

In addition, Disney+ is set to get several Marvel live-action series, centering on Loki (starring Tom Hiddleston), Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), as well as The Vision, Falcon and Winter Soldier. In addition, there’s a show featuring Hawkeye, with Jeremy Renner set to reprise the role, in the works, Variety reported.

Disney earlier this week announced a slate of nonfiction series, including Kristen Bell’s “Encore!”, in which she reunites members of high-school musicals re-stage the productions, and a docu-series from director and producer Leslie Iwerks chronicling Walt Disney Imagineering’s 65-plus year history.