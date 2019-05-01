×
Disney Taps Goldman Sachs Exec Michael Cerda as Disney+ VP of Product

Michael Cerda - Disney Plus
CREDIT: Courtesy of Disney

Disney has hired Michael Cerda, former chief product officer of Goldman Sachs’ Marcus online consumer bank division, as VP of product for Disney+.

Cerda will be responsible for the end-to-end Disney+ consumer experience across mobile and connected-TV devices for the subscription-video service, which is slated to launch in the U.S. on Nov. 12 at an aggressive initial price point of $6.99 per month.

Cerda — who also has had stints working at Live Nation Entertainment, Facebook and Vevo — reports to Jerrell Jimerson, SVP of product management, user experience (UX), and design for Disney Streaming Services, the streaming-infrastructure group formerly known as BAMTech that is majority-owned by Disney.

“Under Michael, the Disney+ team will drive the product strategy, partnering closely with the engineering, marketing, business development, and content organizations to drive the rapid growth of the Disney+ service around the world,” Jimerson said in an internal memo announcing his hiring.

The co-lead executives for Disney+ are Michael Paull, president of New York-based Disney Streaming Services (who oversees Disney+ design, development and operation) and Ricky Strauss, president, content and marketing, Disney+. Also on the Disney+ team is senior VP of product marketing Kevin Swint, a former Apple and Samsung exec, who is leading marketing strategy for the service’s launch.

Cerda is based in Disney Streaming Services’ San Francisco office but will spend half his time in New York, according to Jimerson’s memo.

At Goldman Sachs, which he joined in January 2017, Cerda led product management and design for Marcus. Prior to that, he served as Live Nation’s chief experience officer for about a year and before that was head of media products at Facebook, where he led the launch of products including Facebook Live video. At music-video company Vevo he was SVP, product and technology.

