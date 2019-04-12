Disney+ Lineup: Shows and Movies Confirmed for Streaming Service So Far

Disney is investing billions in Disney+, its big push into subscription streaming. It’s set to debut in the U.S. on Nov. 12, at an aggressive initial price point of $6.99 per month.

So what will subscribers get?

All told, the service — in its first year — will include 25 original series, 10 original films and specials, 500 films and 7,500 episodes of current a past TV shows, according to Disney. There are additional projects in the works at Disney+, including a series adaptation of “Love, Simon” and a Marvel show about Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye, but the company hasn’t officially confirmed those.

Here’s the full rundown of what Disney did confirm will be in Disney+, noting that some shows and movies will not be available at the time of the November launch:

Recent Movie Releases

Disney+ will be the exclusive streaming home of all Walt Disney Studios films beginning in 2019, including:

Disney+ Originals

Films, series, short-form content and documentaries exclusively for Disney+ subscribers.

"The Mandalorian": First ever live-action Star Wars series, written and executive-produced by Jon Favreau. Cast includes Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Carl Weathers, Giancarlo Esposito, Emily Swallow, Omid Abtahi, Werner Herzog and Nick Nolte. Set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order, the series follows a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic. Dave Filoni ("Star Wars: The Clone Wars") directs the premiere episode. Available at launch

"High School Musical: The Musical: The Series": 10-episode scripted show set at the real-life East High, where the original movie was filmed, follows a group of students as they count down to opening night of their school's first production of "HSM," the Disney Channel original movie from 15 years ago. Available at launch

"Diary of a Female President": Follows a Cuban-American 12-year-old girl, as told through her diary, as she navigates the ups and downs of middle school and her journey to becoming the future president of the U.S. Gina Rodriguez ("Jane the Virgin") and Emily Gipson ("I Can and I Will") executive produce along with Ilana Peña ("Crazy Ex-Girlfriend"). To be available in first year after launch

"The Falcon and The Winter Soldier": Anthony Mackie will return as Falcon and Sebastian Stan will reprise his role as Winter Soldier in the new Marvel Studios series. To be available in first year after launch

"Loki": Tom Hiddleston reprises his role as Loki in the new Marvel Studios series. To be available in second year after launch

Untitled Cassian Andor series: Diego Luna will reprise his role of rebel spy Cassian Andor in this Star Wars series set during the formative years of the Rebellion prior to the events of "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story." The spy thriller will explore tales filled with espionage and daring missions to restore hope to a galaxy in the grip of a ruthless Empire. Alan Tudyk will also reprise his role as K-2SO with Stephen Schiff ("The Americans") as showrunner and executive producer. To be available in second year after launch

"WandaVision": In this Marvel Studios series, Elizabeth Olsen will return as Wanda Maximoff and Paul Bettany will reprise his role as The Vision. To be available in second year after launch

"Forky Asks a Question": Forky, the animated utensil from Disney-Pixar's "Toy Story 4," is a craft project created from trash, so he has important questions about how the world works, such as: What is love? What is time? And of course, the deepest question of all, What is cheese? He explores all of these questions and more in a series of 10 shorts. Available at launch

"SparkShorts": Pixar Animation Studios short film series designed to discover new storytellers and explore new storytelling techniques from across the studio. Available at launch

"Lamp Life": Bo Peep, who makes a big comeback in "Toy Story 4," stars in this animated short film, finally answering the questions about where Bo was since we last we saw her in "Toy Story 2." To be available in first year after launch

"Monsters at Work": Inspired by the characters of Pixar's "Monsters, Inc.," animated series from Disney Television Animation picks up six months after the events of "Monsters, Inc." and follows Tylor Tuskmon, an eager and talented young mechanic who works on the Monsters Inc. facilities team but dreams of working his way up to the Laugh Floor. Returning cast members Billy Crystal, John Goodman, John Ratzenberger, Bob Peterson and Jennifer Tilly will join new cast members Ben Feldman, Kelly Marie Tran, Henry Winkler, Lucas Neff, Alanna Ubach and Stephen Stanton. To be available in second year after launch

"Encore!": Executive producer Kristen Bell brings together former castmates of a high-school musical, tasking them with re-creating their original performance. As emotions run high, these unlikely groups of friends (with the help of Broadway's best) just might pull off a standing-ovation-worthy performance of musicals like "The Sound of Music," "Beauty and the Beast," and "Annie." Available at launch

Untitled Walt Disney Imagineering Documentary Series: Docu-series chronicling the 65-plus history of Walt Disney Imagineering with parallel storylines of the people, the craft, and the business. Created by director and producer Leslie Iwerks, series includes exclusive interviews and never-before-seen footage from Disney's parks around the world. Available at launch

"Marvel's Hero Project": Series produced by Marvel New Media in partnership with MaggieVision Productions reveals the positive change several young heroes are making in their own communities. Marvel celebrates these young heroes as the true superheroes they are. Available at launch

"The World According to Jeff Goldblum": Series told through the prism of Goldblum's inquisitive and entertaining mind, with each episode centered around something we all love – like sneakers or ice cream – as he pulls the thread on these deceptively familiar objects and unravels surprising connections, science and history. Available at launch

"Star Wars: The Clone Wars": Animated series returns with 12 episodes marking the return of classic characters Anakin Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi and Padmé Amidala, as well as fan-favorites Ahsoka Tano and Captain Rex. To be available in first year after launch

"Marvel's What If…?": Marvel Studios' first animated series, inspired by the comic books of the same name. Each episode will explore a pivotal moment from the Marvel Cinematic Universe and turn it on its head. To be available in first year after launch

"Be Our Chef": Series hosted by Angela Kinsey ("The Office") invites families from diverse backgrounds to join a Disney-inspired cooking competition at Walt Disney World. In each episode, two families will participate in a themed challenge based on their family traditions and the magic of Disney. The finalists will apply what they have learned to create a dish that represents their family through a Disney lens. To be available in first year after launch

"Cinema Relics: Iconic Art of the Movies" (working title): Anthology series that takes a look at beloved films through the props and costumes that made them unique – from the craftspeople who created them, the actors who interacted with them, and the collectors and archivists who own and cherish them. Hosted by film historian/collector Dan Lanigan, films featured in the first eight episodes are "Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl," "Mary Poppins," "The Muppet Movie," "Tron" and "Who Framed Roger Rabbit?" Produced by ABC Studios, Alternative and executive produced by Jason Henry and Dan Lanigan. To be available in first year after launch

"Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2": As never before in its near-century long history, Walt Disney Animation Studios is opening its doors, allowing cameras to capture in intimate detail how the voice cast, directors, and team of artists come together to create "Frozen 2." This multi-episode documentary series shows the hard work, imagination, heart, fun and intensity that go into making one of the most highly-anticipated Disney Animation features of all time. To be available in first year after launch

"Magic of Animal Kingdom": In the heart of Central Florida, a team of more than 1,000 highly respected animal-care experts, veterinarians and biologists perform groundbreaking work at Disney's Animal Kingdom theme park and Epcot's SeaBase aquarium. Now for the first time, National Geographic will offer viewers an all-access pass into the 24/7 world of the incredible animal caretakers running one of the most advanced veterinary facilities in the world. To be available in first year after launch

"Marvel's 616": Anthological docu-series from Marvel New Media in partnership with Supper Club that explores the intersection between Marvel's legacy of stories, characters and creators and the world outside your window. Each documentary will dive into the rich historical, cultural and societal context that has become inseparable from stories of the Marvel Universe. To be available in first year after launch

"(Re)Connect": In each episode, a family will disconnect from their busy lives, devices and outside influences in order to address a relatable issue that's driving a wedge between them. With the help of a specialized expert, each family will go on a unique journey to confront the family's dilemma head on. To be available in first year after launch

"Rogue Trip": Journalist Bob Woodruff travels the world with his 27-year-old son Mack and visits all of the places your average tourist is least likely to venture – the roguish, often misunderstood and frequently overlooked corners of the world whose hidden corners surprise, amaze and inspire. To be available in first year after launch

"Shop Class" (working title): Competition series featuring teams of inventive students, who are tasked with designing, building, and testing new contraptions. In each episode a panel of experts will rate their work based on engineering, design, and the final test of the build. In the final episode one team will be named Shop Class Champs. To be available in first year after launch

"Earthkeepers" (working title): From the creators of "Chef's Table" and the producers of "One Lucky Elephant," this docu-series enters the adventurous lives of the people changing the way we see the animal kingdom. The episodes focus on conservationists and the animals they've devoted their careers to studying, diving deep into the personal trials and professional breakthroughs of protecting the planet's most endangered species. Executive Produced by Jason Sterman, Brian McGinn and David Gelb for Supper Club and Cristina Colissimo and Jordana Glick-Franzheim for Wellworth Pictures. To be available in second year after launch

"Ink & Paint": Docu-series based on the book of the same name, tells the story of Animation at Disney, and how an unsung workforce of trailblazing women helped create some of the greatest animated films of all time. To be available in second year after launch

"Lady and the Tramp": Re-telling of the 1955 Disney animated classic about a prim and proper house dog and a tough but lovable stray who embark on a series of adventures and, despite their different upbringings, grow closer and come to understand the true meaning of "home." Starring Tessa Thompson (voice of Lady) and Justin Theroux (voice of Tramp), Kiersey Clemons (Darling), Thomas Mann (Jim Dear), Janelle Monae (voice of Peg), Yvette Nicole Brown (Aunt Sarah) and Sam Elliot (voice of Trusty). Available at launch

"Noelle": Nick Kringle (Bill Hader) is first in line to become Santa Claus, but he struggles at every step of the way. His younger sister Noelle (Anna Kendrick) enjoys all the perks of being a Kringle without any of the expectations or responsibility. As the holiday draws near, the pressures of being Santa become all too much for Nick, who disappears just weeks before the big day. Now it's up to Noelle to scour the globe to find him, bring him home, and save Christmas. Cast also includes Kingsley Ben-Adir, Billy Eichner, Julie Hagerty and Shirley MacLaine. To be available in first year after launch

"The Phineas and Ferb Movie" (working title): Stepbrothers Phineas and Ferb, their older sister Candace, Perry the Platypus and the Danville gang will reach a new pinnacle in the new movie, executive produced by Dan Povenmire and Jeff "Swampy" Marsh (creators and executive producers of the long-running series "Phineas and Ferb"). The movie centers on Phineas and Ferb as they set out across the galaxy to rescue Candace who has been abducted by aliens and has found utopia in a far-off planet, free of pesky little brothers. Reprising their roles are: Ashley Tisdale as Candace Flynn; Vincent Martella as Phineas Flynn; Caroline Rhea as their mom, Linda; Dee Bradley Baker as Perry the Platypus; Alyson Stoner as Isabella; Maulik Pancholy as Baljeet; Bobby Gaylor as Buford; Olivia Olson as Vanessa; Tyler Mann as Carl; and Povenmire and Marsh as Dr. Heinz Doofenshmirtz and Major Monogram, respectively. David Errigo Jr. joins the cast as Ferb Flynn. To be available in first year after launch

Based on the best-selling young adult novel of the same name, this teen coming-of-age story is about Leo Borlock (Graham Verchere), an average sixteen-year-old who is content to fly under the radar until an offbeat and unconventional new student named Stargirl (Grace VanderWaal) shows up at his high school, turning his and everyone else’s world upside down, forever changing the way they see themselves and each other. To be available in first year after launch “Timmy Failure”: Based on the book “Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made” by Stephan Pastis from the beloved illustrated book series of the same name Timmy Failure is helmed by Academy Award-winning director Tom McCarthy with a screenplay by McCarthy & Pastis, and tells the story of Timmy, our quirky, deadpan hero, who along with his 1,500-pound polar bear partner, Total, operates TOTAL FAILURE INC., a world-class detective agency (at least in Timmy’s mind anyway). To be available in first year after launch

Library Content

TV shows and movies from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic, plus 30 full seasons of “The Simpsons.” Sampling of content available at launch:

Films

101 Dalmatians

A Bug’s Life

A Goofy Movie

An Extremely Goofy Movie

Bambi

Bao

Big Hero 6

Born in China

Cars

Fantasia

Finding Dory

Finding Nemo

Free Solo

Frozen

Fun and Fancy Free

Hercules

High School Musical

Honey I Shrunk the Kids

Inside Out

Iron Man

Lady and the Tramp

Lilo & Stitch

Mary Poppins

Mickey, Donald, Goofy: The Three Musketeers

Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas

Moana

Monsters University

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl

Pixar Short Films Collection Vol 1

Ratatouille

Remember the Titans

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Sleeping Beauty

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

Star Wars: Episode I: The Phantom Menace

Star Wars: Episode II: Attack of the Clones

Star Wars: Episode III: Revenge of the Sith

Star Wars: Episode IV: A New Hope

Star Wars: Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back

Star Wars: Episode VI: Return of the Jedi

Star Wars: Episode VII: The Force Awakens

Star Wars: The Clone Wars (animated series)

Steamboat Willie

The Good Dinosaur

The Incredibles

The Little Mermaid

The Parent Trap (1961)

The Prince & The Pauper (1990)

The Princess Diaries

The Rocketeer

The Sorcerer’s Apprentice (short)

The Sword in the Stone

The Three Caballeros

Thor: The Dark World

Toy Story

Tron (1982)

Up

Wall-E

Zootopia

Television Series