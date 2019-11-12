Disney Plus Users Complain of Login Problems, Service Errors on Launch Day

Disney Plus opened its doors Tuesday — but some fans immediately faced problems trying to access the streaming service.

Multiple users on social media said they had trouble signing in to Disney Plus when it first went live, while others said they had problems accessing specific content or using features (like setting up a watch list).

One user complained that they were unable to access “The Mandalorian,” the live-action Star Wars series from Jon Favreau. “Anyone else having problems watching The Mandalorian? Currently is the only thing I can’t watch,” the user tweeted. Another said they weren’t able to watch the live-action “Lady and the Tramp” movie.

Others said they had very long wait times of an hour or more in trying to call Disney Plus customer service after being frustrated at not being able to log in.

“It’s been over an hour and I’m still on hold,” user Alex Ball said on Twitter. “I try to sign in and it says call customer service. Waiting over an hour is ridiculous. You should have anticipated these problems and had enough customer support staff to not have to wait OVER AN HOUR!”

Disney Plus, after months of fanfare, launched early Tuesday (Nov. 12) in the U.S., Canada and the Netherlands. It’s priced at $6.99 per month in the U.S.

At launch, Disney Plus includes nearly 500 movies and 7,500 TV episodes from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and other brands. Movies include the “Star Wars” and “Avengers” pictures as well as 18 Pixar films and Walt Disney Animation Studios classics, such as “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” and “Beauty and the Beast.”

Disney Plus is slated to launch Nov. 19 in Australia, New Zealand, and Puerto Rico, and on March 31, 2020, will debut in markets across Western Europe, including the U.K., France, Germany, Italy and Spain.