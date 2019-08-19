Disney Plus: First Global Markets Get Launch Dates, Pricing

Disney will begin its international roll-out of Disney Plus on the same day – Nov. 12 – that the direct-to-consumer service launches in the U.S., with a push into Canada and the Netherlands, followed a week later by Australia and New Zealand.

In addition, Disney’s Direct-to-Consumer and International group announced Monday that it had reached global agreements with Apple, Google, Microsoft, Roku, and Sony to distribute the Disney Plus app across partner mobile and connected-TV devices.

In the U.S., access to Disney Plus will cost $6.99 per month. Pricing plans in the first four international markets will be roughly comparable. In Canada, the service will cost $8.99 (Canadian) per month (or $89.99 per year), and in the Netherlands, the price will be €6.99 per month (or €69.99 per year).

On Nov. 19, Disney Plus will launch in Australia and New Zealand, priced at $8.99 (Australian) per month (or $89.99 per year) and $9.99 (New Zealand) per month (or $99.99 per year), respectively.

Related Hong Kong Protesters Push Boycott of Disney’s ‘Mulan’ After Star States Support for Police Crackdown Is Disney's Domination Good for the Box Office?

Beyond the initial five countries, the company expects Disney Plus to be available in all major markets within the first two years.

Separately, earlier this month Disney announced plans to introduce a bundled offering (also on Nov. 12) that combines Disney Plus, ESPN Plus and Hulu for $12.99 per month. That’s a 28% monthly discount compared with buying each of the services separately.

Disney Plus will be the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, “Star Wars,” National Geographic and other Mouse House brands.

Original content set for the service includes series “The Mandalorian” — the first “Star Wars” live-action TV show — “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series,” “The World According to Jeff Goldblum” and “Encore!”, as well as films including “Lady and the Tramp” and “Noelle.” Disney Plus will provide access to selections from the Disney-owned catalog of film and TV shows, including 30 seasons of “The Simpsons.”

It will also be the exclusive streaming home for films released by Walt Disney Studios in 2019 and beyond, including “Captain Marvel,” “Avengers: Endgame,” “Aladdin,” “Toy Story 4,” “The Lion King,” “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil,” “Frozen 2” and “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.”

At launch, consumers in each market will be able to subscribe to Disney Plus directly or via in-app purchase on the following platforms (with some variations depending on country):

Apple’s iPhone, iPad, iPod touch and Apple TV, and fully integrated with the Apple TV app (customers can subscribe to Disney Plus via in-app purchase);

Google’s Android phones, Android TV devices, Google Chromecast and Chromecast built-in devices;

Microsoft Xbox One;

Sony Interactive Entertainment’s PlayStation 4 and all of Sony’s Android-based TVs; and

Roku streaming players and Roku TV models.