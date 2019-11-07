Disney Plus Will Be Available on Fire TV Devices at Launch

With days left until the service’s official launch, Disney and Amazon have struck a deal to carry apps for the Mouse’s upcoming Disney Plus streaming service on Amazon’s devices. Disney Plus will be available on Fire TV streaming devices, Fire TV Edition smart TVs, and compatible Fire Tablets, the two companies announced Thursday afternoon.

In addition to offering dedicated apps, Fire TV will also integrate Disney Plus movies and TV show episodes in its universal search. Consumers will be able to test the service, which is slated to launch on November 12, for 7 days for free.

After that, they can pay for it through Amazon. Alternatively, they’ll be able to log in with their Disney Plus credentials on Amazon devices if they have already subscribed elsewhere. Disney has struck a deal with Verizon to give Verizon Wireless and Fios subscribers a year’s worth of Disney Plus for free.

The announcement comes a few weeks after reports surfaced that the two companies disagreed on business terms related to the carriage of the service, as well as other Disney apps on Amazon devices.

Disney CEO Bob Iger first announced its partnership with Amazon on Thursday’s earnings call; the company’s Q3 earnings received a lift from both the performance of “The Lion King” at the box office and the company’s theme park business.