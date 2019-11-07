×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Disney Plus Will Be Available on Fire TV Devices at Launch

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

Janko's Most Recent Stories

View All
Disney Plus Fire TV
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

With days left until the service’s official launch, Disney and Amazon have struck a deal to carry apps for the Mouse’s upcoming Disney Plus streaming service on Amazon’s devices. Disney Plus will be available on Fire TV streaming devices, Fire TV Edition smart TVs, and compatible Fire Tablets, the two companies announced Thursday afternoon.

In addition to offering dedicated apps, Fire TV will also integrate Disney Plus movies and TV show episodes in its universal search. Consumers will be able to test the service, which is slated to launch on November 12, for 7 days for free.

After that, they can pay for it through Amazon. Alternatively, they’ll be able to log in with their Disney Plus credentials on Amazon devices if they have already subscribed elsewhere. Disney has struck a deal with Verizon to give Verizon Wireless and Fios subscribers a year’s worth of Disney Plus for free.

The announcement comes a few weeks after reports surfaced that the two companies disagreed on business terms related to the carriage of the service, as well as other Disney apps on Amazon devices.

Disney CEO Bob Iger first announced its partnership with Amazon on Thursday’s earnings call; the company’s Q3 earnings received a lift from both the performance of “The Lion King” at the box office and the company’s theme park business.

 

 

Popular on Variety

More Digital

  • Disney Plus Fire TV

    Disney Plus Will Be Available on Fire TV Devices at Launch

    With days left until the service’s official launch, Disney and Amazon have struck a deal to carry apps for the Mouse’s upcoming Disney Plus streaming service on Amazon’s devices. Disney Plus will be available on Fire TV streaming devices, Fire TV Edition smart TVs, and compatible Fire Tablets, the two companies announced Thursday afternoon. In [...]

  • Activision Blizzard

    Activision Blizzard Shrugs off Hong Kong Uproar, Beats Q3 Earnings Expectations

    Controversy? What controversy? As Activision Blizzard reported its fiscal Q3 earnings Thursday afternoon, there was no mention at all of a recent backlash over the company’s controversial suspension of one of its players. Instead, executives celebrated better-than-expected results, and promised to more aggressively embrace mobile gaming. The gaming company generated $1.28 billion in sales in [...]

  • Apple TV Shows

    Apple TV Plus Renews Four Series as Glimpses Emerge of First-Week Activity

    Apple TV Plus has given second season orders to the four scripted drama series that launched the streaming service last week. Dramas “See,” “For All Mankind,” “Dickinson” and “The Morning Show” have been greenlit for sophomore seasons. “Morning Show,” led by Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston, already had a two-season order and is already at [...]

  • Bustle

    Bustle Staffers Laid Off as Company Promises 'Major Site Relaunch'

    At least 10 staffers and contributors for Bustle, the online women’s publication, were laid off or cut Thursday — the latest sign of distress in the digital media space as companies try to find paths to profitable growth. A spokesperson for parent company Bustle Digital Group declined to say how many employees in all were [...]

  • Fran Hazeldine - Pluto TV

    Viacom's Pluto TV Hires YouTube TV Exec Fran Hazeldine as SVP of Marketing

    Pluto TV, Viacom’s free streaming video service, has tapped Fran Hazeldine as senior VP of marketing — its first head of marketing. Hazeldine will lead Pluto TV’s brand, growth, content, and partner marketing initiatives, reporting to CEO Tom Ryan. Previously, marketing functions at the company were handled across various divisions. Hazeldine joins Pluto TV from [...]

  • Peter Chernin

    Peter Chernin's TCG Investment Firm Closes $700 Million Fund

    TCG, a consumer and digital media focused investment firm co-founded by former top News Corp exec Peter Chernin, announced that it closed an inaugural fund with over $700 million of commitments from investors. The company did not identify the investors that contributed to the fund. Chernin, together with former Goldman Sachs and media exec Jesse [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad