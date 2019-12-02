×
Cyber Monday Deal: Disney Plus Offering $10 Off Annual Subscription

Todd Spangler

Disney is getting into the Cyber Monday deals swing with a special, limited-time offer: You can get the Disney Plus streaming service for $59.99 per year — a $10 discount off the regular $69.99 annual price.

The Disney Plus discount offer on the 12-month plan is available only to customers in the U.S. and Puerto Rico with more info at disneyplus.com. The $59.99-per-year deal is 14% off the regular annual subscription and a 28% discount from the monthly $6.99 price for Disney Plus.

The deal comes after Hulu, which is controlled by Disney, has been running its own Black Friday deal — offering 12 months of Hulu with ads for $1.99 monthly. That offer expires Dec. 2 at midnight PT.

Disney is pushing customers to lock in for a full year on Disney Plus to reduce the chance they’ll cancel. The day after it launched, the media giant announced that 10 million people had signed up for Disney Plus on Nov. 12 and the weeks leading up to it. But it’s not clear how many of those were on the free, seven-day trial (and may have churned off already) or on the 12-months-free offer from Verizon for customers on unlimited wireless plans or new customers on Fios or 5G home broadband.

Separately from the Black Friday/Cyber Monday promotional deals, Disney has a standing offer of a three-way bundle of Disney Plus, Hulu (with ads) and ESPN Plus for $12.99 per month. That’s a 28% discount compared with buying them separately.

Disney Plus is the dedicated streaming home for movies and TV shows from all of the media conglomerate’s brands, including Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars. In the first year, Disney Plus is slated to release more than 25 original series and 10 original films and documentaries, including “The Mandalorian,” from executive producer and writer Jon Favreau, and “Lady and the Tramp,” a remake of the 1955 animated film.

Disney Plus announced the Cyber Monday deal in a tweet:

