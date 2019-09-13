×

How to Browse the Disney Plus Catalog the Company Is Testing in the Netherlands

Janko Roettgers

Disney Plus - Full Lineup
Disney began testing its Disney Plus streaming service in the Netherlands this week. Consumers in the U.S. will have to wait until November 12 to get access to the service, but European streaming aggregator JustWatch already makes it possible to browse the catalog available during this beta test.

JustWatch is one of a number of sites that aggregate streaming content from a variety of sources, making it easier to find shows and movies across multiple providers. This week, the service added over 500 films and 80 TV shows from Disney Plus to its catalog.

These include Marvel movies like “Avengers: Infinity War” “Thor” and “Iron Man,” “Star Wars” films and other live action titles like the “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise, “Tron” and “A Wrinkle in Time,” as well as animated films like “Ralph Breaks the Internet,” “Coco,” “Finding Dory” and “Up.”

The Dutch version of the service also includes TV shows like “The Runaways,” “Agents of Shield,” “Elena of Avalor” and “Phineas and Ferb.” JustWatch CEO David Croyé told Variety that the service also offers access to short films and bonus material, but that his company didn’t aggregate this type of ancillary content for the time being.

It’s worth noting that some of the titles included in this beta test may not be part of the launch line-up in the U.S. “The Runaways,” for instance, is a Hulu exclusive, whereas Pixar films like “Coco” are part of Disney’s deal with Netflix, which will conclude next year.

Still, the titles listed by JustWatch do give us an idea of the broad ambitions Disney has for the service — and may further fan the flames among fans of the company’s franchises, which already lined up during last month’s D23 expo to sign up for Disney Plus.

