×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Disney Plus Signed Up 24 Million U.S. Subscribers in November and Took Bite Out of Netflix, Analysts Estimate

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Disney Plus
CREDIT: Courtesy of Disney

Disney Plus had snagged an estimated 24 million U.S. subscribers as of the end of November — and the strong debut for the Mouse House’s new streaming package boosted cancellations among Netflix customers, according to a new Wall Street analysis.

The estimates come from the research team at Cowen & Co., based on a census-weighted survey of 2,500 U.S. consumers conducted last month. Per the survey, 21% of total respondents said they signed up for Disney Plus in November, suggesting the 24 million customer base exiting the month. That would blow away previous Wall Street forecasts for Disney Plus, which had pegged less than 20 million subs worldwide for 2020 even after factoring in expected lift from the one-year-free offer from Verizon for certain customers.

While some research has indicated Disney Plus has had minimal impact on Netflix, Cowen & Co. estimated that Disney Plus will result in about 1 million additional U.S. Netflix customers cancelling service for the fourth quarter of 2019. All told, about 5.1 million Netflix subs in the States will bail in Q4, but the higher churn “appears manageable” for Netflix, Cowen analysts led by John Blackledge said in the report issued Wednesday.

“The incremental churn uptick [for Netflix] appears reasonable given the Disney+ launch, which has been highly publicized and includes various marketing programs, including a Verizon promotion that offers Disney+ for free for one year,” the analysts wrote.

For Q4 2019, Netflix forecast 7.6 million global paid net adds, comprising 600,000 in the U.S. and 7.0 million for the international segment. Cowen’s current estimates put Netflix net adds for the current quarter at 500,000. The analysts pointed to Netflix’s “strong” content slate for Q4 as helping minimize the blow from Disney Plus, including high-profile originals like “The Irishman,” “Marriage Story,” “6 Underground,” “The Two Popes” and “The Crown” Season 3.

Meanwhile, it’s worth noting that a large swath of Disney Plus users in the U.S. are currently not paying for the service.

About one-third (34%) of Disney Plus’ U.S. customers — or 8 million as of the end of November — are on one-year-free offer from Verizon for certain customers, while the remaining 66% are on paid plans, Cowen’s analysts estimated. The survey data indicated there were about 19.4 million consumers who subscribe to both Netflix and Disney Plus, implying an 80% overlap between the services.

Disney last month said over 10 million users had signed up for Disney Plus as of Nov. 13 (the day after launch). The company said it doesn’t plan to release any additional Disney Plus subscriber data outside of quarterly earnings calls.

Netflix’s subscriber growth in the U.S. — its most mature market — has slowed in recent quarters. The streamer this week released its first breakdown of the international business by region, showing strong growth and potential upside in Asia-Pacific especially. Netflix’s penetration in Latin America is higher than Wall Street previously believed, with 29.4 million customers in the region (30% of its international base) as of the end of Q3.

With big new rivals coming to market, Netflix has sought to reassure investors it can weather the storm. “Many are focused on the ‘streaming wars,’ but we’ve been competing with streamers (Amazon, YouTube, Hulu) as well as linear TV for over a decade,” the company wrote in its Oct. 16 letter to shareholders. “The upcoming arrival of services like Disney+, Apple TV+, HBO Max, and Peacock is increased competition, but we are all small compared to linear TV.”

More TV

  • 'Fox & Friends' Makes New Bid

    'Fox & Friends' Makes New Bid for TV's Morning-Show Ad Dollars (EXCLUSIVE)

    Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt and Brian Kilmeade are in high demand on set as the anchors of Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends.” Starting Wednesday, however, viewers of the morning program are going to spend some time watching them motoring home, thanks to an advertising deal. In taped video segments being shown today, tomorrow and [...]

  • Mary-McCartney-Food-Networks-Mary-McCartney-Serves-It-Up

    Food Network Teams With Mary McCartney on Cooking Classes for Subscription App, Live TV Special

    Discovery’s Food Network has tapped Mary McCartney, British cookbook author, photographer and vegetarian advocate, in a bid to bring more subscribers into its recently launched subscription app. McCartney, who’s the daughter of famed Beatle Paul McCartney, worked with Food Network on a series of new on-demand cooking classes for the Food Network Kitchen app and [...]

  • YOU

    'You' Season 2 on Netflix: TV Review

    In its first season, “You” was more interesting as state-of-the-industry case-study than as television. A semi-satirical stalker drama whose ability to compel coexisted with certain deep flaws, “You” failed to catch on as a Lifetime series and seemed destined for a short life — up until it was, in its second run on Netflix, a [...]

  • Hunger Games

    Lionsgate Play Sets Additional Streaming Deal With India’s Airtel

    Lionsgate has struck a deal with Bharti Airtel, India’s largest telecoms firm, to further carry streaming service Lionsgate Play. Content will be available on the Airtel Xstream app and Airtel’s web platforms, which already have over 10,000 movies and shows, and 400 TV channels. Lionsgate Play sees a selection of Lionsgate and Starz content curated [...]

  • Buena Vista Original Productions

    Buena Vista Original Productions, Pampa Films Prep ‘Mariposas’

    Buena Vista Original Productions is re-teaming with Argentina’s Pampa Films (“Chinese Takeaway”) on “Mariposas,” a new BVOP original series set in 1950s Dominican Republic, under Rafael Trujillo’s dictatorship, arguably the most bloody and extreme of any in recent Latin American history. The true events-inspired 13-episode fiction series, which has just initiated production, reunites Buena Vista [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad