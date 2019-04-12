×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Disney Stock Pops, Netflix Shares Dip After Disney+ Aggressive Pricing Revealed

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Disney-Plus-Logo
CREDIT: Courtesy of Disney

Investors cheered Disney’s bold new foray into subscription streaming with Disney+, pushing shares up 10% in morning trading Friday — while Netflix’s stock was down 3%.

Disney announced that its Disney+ SVOD service would cost $6.99 per month, nearly half the price of Netflix’s standard $13 monthly plan, at its 2019 Investor Day on Thursday.

Disney is investing heavily in Disney+’s launch, slated for Nov. 12 in the U.S., on content and operating costs. In fiscal 2020, the Mouse House will spend $1 billion in cash on original programming for Disney+, while it will have just under $1 billion in operating expenses, Disney CFO Christine McCarthy told analysts. Its spending on Disney+ originals is mapped out to rise to around $2.5 billion by 2024.

And Disney+ is expected to sustain financial losses for its first four years of operation, before turning profitable by fiscal year 2024 (which starts in the calendar fourth quarter of 2023).

So Disney is playing a long game in battling for streaming subscribers — a strategy Wall Street for now is giving a clear thumbs up to.

“Disney is approaching streaming offerings with guns blazing, looking to take share and quickly ramp up subscriber growth,” said Patrice Cucinello, director of the technology, media and telecom group at credit-rating firm Fitch Ratings. “Disney+ will be loaded on Day One with attractive IP and franchises, and has set the price very affordably at $6.99 per month, well below other premium SVOD offerings.”

Related

Disney will “likely” intro a discounted bundle of Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu, Kevin Mayer, chairman of the company’s Direct-to-Consumer and International segment said Thursday — which will give the company additional levers to play with. In addition, Disney’s absorption of Fox’s entertainment assets provides “an unparalleled arsenal of IP to support its streaming services,” Cucinello said.

The company previously told investors content-licensing revenue in 2019 would drop $150 million because of programming it’s holding back fro Disney+; most of that revenue drop will fall in the six months ending Sept. 30. BTIG Research has estimated Disney will lose out on $500 million in revenue per year by ending its Netflix deal. RBC Capital Markets has projected Disney will spend $500 million on Disney+ original programming in 2019.

This past January, Disney revealed it has already amassed more than $1 billion in losses related to direct-to-consumer streaming, including a loss of $469 million in its DTC segment for fiscal year 2018, driven mainly by BAMTech. Disney also said Hulu was the main driver of a separate $580 million equity investment loss for the 2018 fiscal year.

Popular on Variety

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

  • Zachary LeviWarner Bros. Pictures and DC

    'Shazam's' Zachary Levi Credits Self-Love for His Success

  • Linda HamiltonBig Screen Achievement Awards, Arrivals,

    Linda Hamilton Calls Last Three 'Terminator' Movies 'Forgettable'

  • Michelle Wolf attends Variety's Power of

    Michelle Wolf Roasts Trump for Skipping Third Correspondents' Dinner

  • Hugh Jackman'Missing Link' film premiere, Arrivals,

    Hugh Jackman Was Rejected From His High School Production of 'The Music Man'

  • Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for

    Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for a More Just, Civilized and Loving Planet

  • Christiane Amanpour

    Christiane Amanpour: 'We Are Bludgeoned Over the Head by Untruthful Trope of Fake News'

More Digital

  • ESPN App

    ESPN's Got a New Game. And It Starts Before Players Take the Field

     ESPN’s newest game starts hours, even days, before any team steps onto the field of play. The Disney-owned sports-media giant heads this weekend into a massive round of live broadcasts across its flagship cable outlet, ESPN2, ESPNU, the broadband service ESPN+ and ABC that will showcase everything from the NBA Playoffs to UFC and Top [...]

  • Disney-Plus-Logo

    Disney Stock Pops, Netflix Shares Dip After Disney+ Aggressive Pricing Revealed

    Investors cheered Disney’s bold new foray into subscription streaming with Disney+, pushing shares up 10% in morning trading Friday — while Netflix’s stock was down 3%. Disney announced that its Disney+ SVOD service would cost $6.99 per month, nearly half the price of Netflix’s standard $13 monthly plan, at its 2019 Investor Day on Thursday. [...]

  • Disney-Plus-Interface

    Disney+ to Launch in November, Priced at $6.99 Monthly

    Disney+ will launch in the U.S. on Nov. 12, 2019, and will cost $6.99 per month, the company announced — nearly half Netflix’s standard $12.99 plan. The subscription VOD service represents Disney’s biggest and most aggressive move into the video-streaming wars. By pricing it well below Netflix, the Mouse House is betting it can rapidly [...]

  • Vevo's Simple Trick to Boost YouTube

    How Vevo Is Boosting Views by Optimizing Video Thumbnails (EXCLUSIVE)

    Apparently, people really do judge a book by its cover. Or at least they do it with music videos, according to new data that Vevo exclusively shared with Variety this month. The major label-owned music video platform has been on a quest to optimize the preview thumbnails it is using on YouTube, and seen double-digit [...]

  • Kate McKinnon and Emily Lynne Heads

    Kate McKinnon on Her Audible Fantasy-Comedy Series 'Heads Will Roll'

    Audible and Lorne Michaels’ Broadway Video announced in February a deal for the “Saturday Night Live” creator’s company to produce original series for the Amazon-owned audio platform. The first show to come out of the deal is “Heads Will Roll,” a fantasy-comedy created by and starring “Saturday Night Live” mainstay Kate McKinnon and her sister, stand-up comic [...]

  • Apple Podcasts Are Coming to the

    Apple Is Bringing Podcasts to the Web

    Apple has been testing a new web interface for its podcast directory, according to a report by 9to5Mac. The new interface not only lists individual episodes of a show, but actually lets users listen to shows right within the browser as well. Previously, Apple had been listing podcasts and episodes on its website, but still [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad