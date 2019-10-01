×
Disney Inks One-Year Amazon Prime Video Content Deal for Latin America

Amazon has licensed a selection of Disney titles — including all four “Toy Story” movies, “The Lion King” and “Avengers: Endgame” — for the ecommerce giant’s Prime Video streaming service in Latin America.

The deal is set to run for just one year, from Oct. 1 until September 2020. That’s because Disney plans to launch its Disney Plus direct-to-consumer service in Latin American territories starting in the first quarter of 2021. The first markets to get Disney Plus are the U.S., Canada and the Netherlands (launching Nov. 12) followed by Australia and New Zealand (Nov. 19).

Movies coming to Prime Video in Latin America include blockbusters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including “Avengers: Endgame” and “Captain Marvel,” plus films from UCM phases one, two and three such as “Iron Man,” “Thor: The Dark World,” “Doctor Strange” and “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.”

Animated films under the pact include “Ralph Breaks the Internet,” “Big Hero 6,” “Tangled,” “Toy Story” 1-4, “Zootopia,” “Moana,” “The Incredibles,” “A Bug’s Life,” “The Princess and the Frog” and “Lilo & Stitch.”

Live-action Disney films in the deal include “The Lion King,” “Mary Poppins Returns,” “The Nutcracker and the Four Realms,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “Maleficent” and the upcoming sequel, “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil,” and “Pirates of the Caribbean” movies.

In addition, under the Disney pact, Prime Video in Latin America has licensed all seasons of the TV series “Grey’s Anatomy,” “The Walking Dead,” “American Horror Story” and “How I Met Your Mother.”

The Disney titles included under the agreement will be available to watch on Amazon Prime Video throughout Latin America on apps for smart TVs, connected-TV devices like Fire TV, and mobile devices. Subscribers can also download movies to mobile devices to watch them without an internet connection for no additional cost.

Prime Video is available to Amazon Prime members in Mexico and Brazil as a membership perk. In other countries, the standalone Prime Video service is a monthly fee.

