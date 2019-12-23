Dish Hikes Sling TV Prices by 20%, Up $5 per Month

Dish Network’s Sling TV is the latest over-the-top internet TV service to raises prices — with a 20% increase for both its Blue and Orange programming packages to $30 per month.

The new pricing for Sling TV, a $5-per-month hike for both bundles, is effective for new customers starting Monday (Dec. 23). Existing customers will see the change on their next bill after Jan. 22, 2020. Sling TV also is raising the price of the Orange+Blue bundle, from $40 to $45 per month.

The price increases come as Sling TV expanded its live news offerings with the addition of Fox News, MSNBC and CNN’s HLN to Sling Blue base service and now includes 10 hours of cloud DVR storage space for all Sling TV subscribers for no extra charge. The main differences between the two programming tiers is that Sling Blue includes Fox and NBC broadcast and sports networks, while Sling Orange includes Disney and ESPN channels

Sling TV’s rate hikes come after Hulu kicked up the cost of its live TV service by 22% last month. In the past year, other OTT providers have also raised rates, including Google’s YouTube TV, AT&T’s AT&T Now (formerly DirecTV Now), and FuboTV — while Sony is shutting down PlayStation Vue at the end of January 2020.

“Sling customers have been clear: they want more live news and sports, and they want a cloud DVR included at purchase – and we listened,” said Warren Schlichting, EVP and group president of Dish’s Sling TV.

In the U.S., Sling TV and Hulu With Live TV are the leading OTT television subscription services, both with about 2.7 million subscribers as of the end of the third quarter 2019, analysts estimate.

In other programming changes, Sling TV said it will launch Big Ten Network (BTN) ahead of the 2020-21 college football season. The service will launch FXM and FXX, including the linear feed, to Sling Blue Hollywood Extra. Additionally, Nat Geo Wild is joining Sling Blue Heartland Extra.

Sling TV’s existing cloud DVR offering is now branded “Cloud DVR Plus” and provides 50 hours of storage for $5 extra per month.

Sling TV subscribers can now record the majority of channels on the service — including Disney Channel, Disney Junior, Disney XD, Freeform, ESPN, and ESPN2, which had previously been unavailable to record for DVR playback.