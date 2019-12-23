×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Dish Hikes Sling TV Prices by 20%, Up $5 per Month

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Sling TV
CREDIT: Courtesy of Dish Network

Dish Network’s Sling TV is the latest over-the-top internet TV service to raises prices — with a 20% increase for both its Blue and Orange programming packages to $30 per month.

The new pricing for Sling TV, a $5-per-month hike for both bundles, is effective for new customers starting Monday (Dec. 23). Existing customers will see the change on their next bill after Jan. 22, 2020. Sling TV also is raising the price of the Orange+Blue bundle, from $40 to $45 per month.

The price increases come as Sling TV expanded its live news offerings with the addition of Fox News, MSNBC and CNN’s HLN to Sling Blue base service and now includes 10 hours of cloud DVR storage space for all Sling TV subscribers for no extra charge. The main differences between the two programming tiers is that Sling Blue includes Fox and NBC broadcast and sports networks, while Sling Orange includes Disney and ESPN channels

Sling TV’s rate hikes come after Hulu kicked up the cost of its live TV service by 22% last month. In the past year, other OTT providers have also raised rates, including Google’s YouTube TV, AT&T’s AT&T Now (formerly DirecTV Now), and FuboTV — while Sony is shutting down PlayStation Vue at the end of January 2020.

“Sling customers have been clear: they want more live news and sports, and they want a cloud DVR included at purchase – and we listened,” said Warren Schlichting, EVP and group president of Dish’s Sling TV.

In the U.S., Sling TV and Hulu With Live TV are the leading OTT television subscription services, both with about 2.7 million subscribers as of the end of the third quarter 2019, analysts estimate.

In other programming changes, Sling TV said it will launch Big Ten Network (BTN) ahead of the 2020-21 college football season. The service will launch FXM and FXX, including the linear feed, to Sling Blue Hollywood Extra. Additionally, Nat Geo Wild is joining Sling Blue Heartland Extra.

Sling TV’s existing cloud DVR offering is now branded “Cloud DVR Plus” and provides 50 hours of storage for $5 extra per month.

Sling TV subscribers can now record the majority of channels on the service — including Disney Channel, Disney Junior, Disney XD, Freeform, ESPN, and ESPN2, which had previously been unavailable to record for DVR playback.

More TV

  • Sling TV

    Dish Hikes Sling TV Prices by 20%, Up $5 per Month

    Dish Network’s Sling TV is the latest over-the-top internet TV service to raises prices — with a 20% increase for both its Blue and Orange programming packages to $30 per month. The new pricing for Sling TV, a $5-per-month hike for both bundles, is effective for new customers starting Monday (Dec. 23). Existing customers will [...]

  • TV Queens of 2019 Rated: From

    Rating 2019's TV Queens: From Daenerys Targaryen to Yvie Oddly

    2019 was a pretty rough year for television queens across the board. Queen Daenerys became one of the most hated characters in TV history, Queen Elizabeth showed up far too late at the Aberfan disaster and Queen Calanthe threw herself off a tower with her kingdom lying in ruins. But, on the face side of [...]

  • Comcast, Starz Set Deal to Shift

    Comcast, Starz Set Deal to Shift Carriage Terms After 'Power' Series Finale

    Comcast and Lionsgate have set a complex deal that calls for a significant shift in carriage terms for Starz after the “Power” series finale airs in February. Comcast and Lionsgate had been publicly sparring over carriage negotiations for Lionsgate’s Starz premium channel group, sparking anger from fans of the long-running crime drama that is set [...]

  • Madrid TV Pitchbox

    Filmarket Hub Announces Madrid TV Pitchbox Projects

    MADRID – Barcelona-based platform Filmarket Hub has announced the selected projects for its Madrid TV Pitchbox, one in a series of international pitching sessions hosted by the service. Seven series have been selected to participate on Jan. 14, each giving a seven-minute presentation to an audience of key companies in Spanish TV fiction. Confirmed attendees [...]

  • Fox News Logo

    Fox News, Fox Business Network Come to Dish’s Sling TV

    Nearly five years after Dish Network launched Sling TV, the service is adding Fox News Channel — one of the most popular U.S. cable channels — to one of its baseline packages. Fox Corporation announced a deal with Dish to launch Fox News, the distinctly pro-Donald Trump cable newser, on Sling TV’s Sling Blue package, [...]

  • Antidisturbios

    Rodrigo Sorogoyen’s ‘Antidisturbios’ Drills Down on Riot Police, Their Human Drama

    MADRID  —  Scheduled to bow in 2021, Movistar Plus’ Original Series “Antidisturbios,” from Spain’s Academy Award-nominated Rodrigo Sorogoyen (“May God Save Us,” “The Realm” “Mother”), is shaping up as one of the flagship titles on the slate of Telefonica-owned Movistar Plus, Spain’s biggest pay TV player, as well as proving indicative of deeper industry and [...]

  • Watch Lizzo Triumph on 'Saturday Night

    Watch Lizzo Rock 'Truth Hurts' and 'Good as Hell' on 'Saturday Night Live'

    “Saturday Night Live” closed out 2019 with a bang, with a blockbuster episode that featured Eddie Murphy’s first return to the show in 35 years and a stellar musical performance from Lizzo — who also happens to be the most-nominated artist for the 2020 Grammy Awards, with a whopping eight nods for her album “’Cuz [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad