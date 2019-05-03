×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Lack of HBO Fuels Dish’s Loss of 266,000 Satellite Subscribers in Q1, Sling TV Flat

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Dish-Network

Dish Network, already hurting from cord-cutting, again felt an added sting because of HBO and Univision programming blackouts for the first quarter of 2019.

The company posted an 8% decline in both revenue and profit, amid a loss of 266,000 net satellite TV subscribers in the period (versus a decline of 185,000 in Q1 2018) to stand at 9.639 million. Meanwhile, Dish’s over-the-top TV service, Sling TV, eked out just 7,000 net new subs in the quarter, essentially flat to 2.424 million.

Over the last 12 months, Dish’s satellite subs have plummeted 11%, with the company shedding 1.2 million customers.

Late in Q1, Univision and Dish finally reached a pact: On March 26 the companies announced a new carriage pact, after a nine-month standoff.

But Dish — which has a long history of playing hardball with programming suppliers — still hasn’t reached terms for HBO. On Oct. 31, 2018, HBO and Cinemax channels went dark on the Dish TV and Sling TV lineup, and since then “we and AT&T have been unable to negotiate the terms and conditions of a new programming carriage contract,” the satcaster said in its 10-Q filing Friday.

Related

Dish noted that under AT&T’s agreement with the Justice Department in connection with its acquisition of Time Warner, Turner is required to enter into binding arbitration — and to guarantee continued access to programming — for any contract dispute. However, HBO isn’t covered under that provision. Last fall, Dish chairman Charlie Ergen accused AT&T of using HBO as “an economic weapon.”

Overall, Dish’s financial results were in line with Wall Street expectations. The Englewood, Colo.-based company posted $3.19 billion in revenue for Q1, down 8% year over year. Net income also dropped 8%, to $340 million for the quarter (65 cents per share). Analysts had forecast $3.19 billion in sales and EPS of 66 cents.

HBO’s blackout on Dish and Sling TV also is hurting HBO: The premium programmer’s revenue declined in the 7% in the first quarter, to $1.5 billion, which AT&T said was related to the Dish spat.

Popular on Variety

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

More Digital

  • Dish-Network

    Lack of HBO Fuels Dish's Loss of 266,000 Satellite Subscribers in Q1, Sling TV Flat

    Dish Network, already hurting from cord-cutting, again felt an added sting because of HBO and Univision programming blackouts for the first quarter of 2019. The company posted an 8% decline in both revenue and profit, amid a loss of 266,000 net satellite TV subscribers in the period (versus a decline of 185,000 in Q1 2018) [...]

  • Justin Bieber

    Justin Bieber Pacts With YouTube for Project Premiering in 2020

    Justin Bieber is teaming up with YouTube to do… something. The Google-owned video giant teased a partnership with Bieber for what it labeled “a top-secret project premiering next year.” It “promises to be one of the most talked-about YouTube originals ever,” said Robert Kyncl, YouTube’s chief business officer, announcing the deal Thursday at its Brandcast [...]

  • YouTube Will Make 'Cobra Kai,' Other

    YouTube Will Make 'Cobra Kai,' Other Originals Free to Watch Later This Year

    YouTube is officially bringing all of its original series and specials — available for free, with ads — starting this year. It’s shift in strategy for YouTube, which has previously made premium content available only to subscribers of YouTube Premium, which costs $11.99 monthly in the U.S. In some cases, however, YouTube will selectively window [...]

  • tumblr-logo

    Verizon Media Said to Be Looking for Tumblr Buyer

    Verizon Media, the telco’s digital content unit, is looking for a buyer for its blogging platform Tumblr, the Wall Street Journal reported Thursday. The sale comes amid users turning their back on Tumblr, and Verizon struggling to monetize its user-generated content. A Verizon Media spokesperson declined to comment. There is no word on how much [...]

  • Bill Clinton Appreciation on Chelsea Clinton

    Bill and Chelsea Clinton Launch Podcast About Their Foundation

    President Bill Clinton and Chelsea Clinton are jumping on the podcasting bandwagon. The former U.S. president and his daughter, who is vice chair of the Clinton Foundation, launched a new podcast, “Why Am I Telling You This?” The series will feature conversations with President Clinton, Chelsea Clinton, Clinton Foundation staff, partners and special guests — [...]

  • Alex Jones Infowars

    Facebook Bans Alex Jones, Milo Yiannopoulos, Other Far-Right Figures

    Facebook permanently banned Infowars founder Alex Jones, far-right provocateurs Milo Yiannopoulos and Laura Loomer as well as other prominent far-right figures from its platform on Thursday. The bans follow a previous announcement that the company wasn’t going to allow white nationalism and separatism on its platform anymore. Other far-right figures affected by the ban include [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad