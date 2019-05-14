Dish Taps Ex-Fuse Media CEO Michael Schwimmer to Lead International, Strategy and Business Development

Dish Network has hired Michael Schwimmer, who stepped down as president and CEO of Fuse Media last month, as executive VP of international, business development and strategy.

In the role, Schwimmer will be tasked with growing the multicultural businesses of Dish TV and Sling TV, as well as pursuing development and partnership opportunities in the U.S. and internationally for Sling. He will start at Dish in June, reporting to Warren Schlichting, Dish’s executive VP of programming and group president of Sling TV.

It’s a return to the company for Schwimmer: He first joined Dish in 1996 as a member of its legal team. He later led the company’s marketing and programming organization and played a key role in launching Dish International and DishLatino.

He left Dish in 2005 to become CEO of the SíTV cable network, after shepherding Dish Network’s original investment in the start-up. He oversaw the network’s growth and rebrand to NuvoTV in 2011, and the following year, established a partnership with Jennifer Lopez and her company, Nuyorican Productions.

In 2014, Schwimmer oversaw NuvoTV’s acquisition of Fuse Media from the Madison Square Garden Co. He resigned from Fuse Media last month.

“Michael is one of the key architects of what has become the Dish TV and Sling TV international businesses, and everything we are doing today traces directly back to his early work at Dish delivering international content,” Schlichting said in a statement. “His track record of creativity and innovation in our industry will be a tremendous asset for Dish as we seek growth in our international offerings.”