×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Dish Taps Ex-Fuse Media CEO Michael Schwimmer to Lead International, Strategy and Business Development

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Dish - Michael Schwimmer
CREDIT: Dish Network

Dish Network has hired Michael Schwimmer, who stepped down as president and CEO of Fuse Media last month, as executive VP of international, business development and strategy.

In the role, Schwimmer will be tasked with growing the multicultural businesses of Dish TV and Sling TV, as well as pursuing development and partnership opportunities in the U.S. and internationally for Sling. He will start at Dish in June, reporting to Warren Schlichting, Dish’s executive VP of programming and group president of Sling TV.

It’s a return to the company for Schwimmer: He first joined Dish in 1996 as a member of its legal team. He later led the company’s marketing and programming organization and played a key role in launching Dish International and DishLatino.

He left Dish in 2005 to become CEO of the SíTV cable network, after shepherding Dish Network’s original investment in the start-up. He oversaw the network’s growth and rebrand to NuvoTV in 2011, and the following year, established a partnership with Jennifer Lopez and her company, Nuyorican Productions.

Related

In 2014, Schwimmer oversaw NuvoTV’s acquisition of Fuse Media from the Madison Square Garden Co. He resigned from Fuse Media last month.

“Michael is one of the key architects of what has become the Dish TV and Sling TV international businesses, and everything we are doing today traces directly back to his early work at Dish delivering international content,” Schlichting said in a statement. “His track record of creativity and innovation in our industry will be a tremendous asset for Dish as we seek growth in our international offerings.”

Popular on Variety

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

More TV

  • 'Game of Thrones' Fan Petition for

    'Game of Thrones' Fan Petition for Final Season Do-Over Snowballs

    UPDATED: A petition by an angry fan demanding that HBO remake the final season of “Game of Thrones” has now been signed by more than 350,000 people. Showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are the target of the petition, which asserts that the pair, who have shepherded the HBO hit from the beginning, “have proven [...]

  • Batwoman -- “Pilot” -- Image Number:

    CW 2019-2020 Primetime Schedule: 'Batwoman' Teams With 'Supergirl' on Sunday

    The CW is sending its buzzed-about “Batwoman” to Sunday in the fall to pair with “Supergirl,” while the new spin on “Nancy Drew” slides behind the buzzy “Riverdale” on Wednesday. CW is adding just two new shows in the fall, a nod to the underlying strength of its schedule. CW president Mark Pedowitz emphasized as [...]

  • HBO Europe Releases Trailer for Lukas

    HBO Europe Releases First Look Trailer for Lukas Moodysson TV Comedy 'Gosta'

    HBO Europe has released the first-look teaser trailer for Lukas Moodysson’s upcoming TV comedy series “Gosta.” The highly-anticipated show marks the acclaimed Swedish filmmaker’s first foray into television and was HBO’s first commissioned drama series out of Scandinavia. The eponymous Gosta (Vilhelm Blomgren) is a 28-year old child psychologist who gets his first job in [...]

  • Cineflix Sells ITV, Netflix Drama 'Marcella'

    Cineflix Rights Sells ITV, Netflix Crime Drama 'Marcella' to Polar+ in France

    ITV, Netflix crime drama “Marcella” has been acquired by Polar+ for France. Cineflix Rights, which handles global rights to the Anna Friel show, announced the French deal with Polar+, which is part of the Canal+ group. Polar+ took rights to the eight-part first season of the award-winning show which is currently in production on its [...]

  • Riverdale -- "Chapter Fifty-Seven: Survive the

    'Riverdale' Boss on Season 3 Finale Time Jump and Gargoyle King Reveal

    SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not yet watched “Chapter Fifty-Seven: Survive the Night,” the third season finale of “Riverdale.” The Gargoyle King was finally unmasked on “Riverdale’s” third season finale, but like everything within that show, things were not as simple as they first appeared to be. While it was Chic (Hart Denton) [...]

  • COBHAM, ENGLAND - JANUARY 03: Fran

    Fulwell 73 Kicks Off Documentary Series on Chelsea Women's Soccer Team

    British production company Fulwell 73 is set to produce documentary series “Flying High,” following a season in the lives of the Chelsea soccer club’s women’s team. The fly-on-the-wall series will follow the team through the 2019-20 season and look at the rapid rise in interest in the women’s game. The eight-part series will go behind [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad