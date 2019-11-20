‘Disgraceland’ Host Expands iHeartMedia Partnership With Slate of New Music Podcasts

Jake Brennan, the creator and host of popular podcast “Disgraceland,” and his business partner Brady Sadler have launched Double Elvis Productions, a new audio-driven media company that will create original entertainment properties. Its initial slate of projects include four music-focused podcasts in partnership with iHeartMedia and as part of iHeartRadio Original Podcasts.

The first on deck is called “Dear Young Rocker” and will be executive produced by Brennan and told from the perspective of host Chelsea Ursin (pictured). It’s described as “a first-person, coming of age story about the struggles of young adulthood and the power of music” and is scheduled to release early 2020. Watch a trailer below.

Said Brennan: “There is no shortage of great stories out there but not all of them fit into the world of ‘Disgraceland.’ Double Elvis is a way for me to help bring to life other stories that I want to hear, from an emerging group of compelling and diverse storytellers that challenge and inspire me to continue to try and push the limits of the podcast medium. Working with iHeartRadio on this new slate gives these creators a massive platform to help them find their audience.”

Additional investors in Double Elvis include Jake Shapiro, co-founder and CEO of RadioPublic PBC and Podfund. The company is represented by Oren Rosenbaum at United Talent Agency.