Matt Groening’s ‘Disenchantment’ Part 2 Premiere Date Set on Netflix

CREDIT: Netflix

The second half of the first season of “Disenchantment,” from “The Simpsons” creator Matt Groening, will be sailing to Netflix subscribers this September.

The 10-episode part 2 of season 1 of the animated “un-fairytale” comedy launches Friday, Sept. 20, exclusively on Netflix worldwide.

“Dying for more ‘Disenchantment’ but perhaps your memory is a bit… cloudy? Allow us to catch you up: Elfo is gone. Dreamland is deserted. Princess Bean is on a mission,” Netflix said in teasing the part 2 release.

The first half of the show debuted in August 2018. Netflix renewed “Disenchantment” for a second season last fall. As with the freshman run, the 20-episode second season is slated to be released in two parts — the first half in 2020 and the second half in 2021.

The show marks one of the few projects Groening has undertaken outside of his megahit “The Simpsons,” which just concluded its 30th season on Fox.

“Disenchantment” takes place in the crumbling medieval kingdom of Dreamland. It follows the adventures of a hard-drinking princess named Bean, her diminutive companion Elfo, and her personal demon Luci.

The series features the voice talents of Abbi Jacobson (as Princess Bean), Eric Andre (as Luci) and Nat Faxon (as Elfo) along with John DiMaggio, Billy West, Maurice LaMarche, Tress MacNeille, David Herman, Matt Berry, Jeny Batten, Rich Fulcher, Noel Fielding and Lucy Montgomery.

“Disenchantment” is animated by Rough Draft Studios. The series is produced by The ULULU Co. for Netflix, with Groening and Josh Weinstein serving as executive producers.

