Discovery's Food Network Kitchen Subscription Service Launches in U.S. With Live Cooking Classes

Food Network Kitchen
Discovery launched Food Network Kitchen, its biggest direct-to-consumer streaming play to date, in the U.S. with a programming lineup that includes 25 live cooking shows each week.

For the initial launch, Discovery is offering a 90-day free trial period Food Network Kitchen, along with a limited-time discounted price of $47.99 per year ($4 per month). The full service will be priced at $6.99 per month (the same as Disney Plus) or $59.99 per year.

The cabler said the live cooking-class schedules will be posted at least a week in advance, with the lineup for the first month of live cooking classes featuring some of Food Network’s top on-air personalities, including: Valerie Bertinelli, Anne Burrell, Giada De Laurentiis, Ree Drummond, Bobby Flay, Amanda Freitag, Katie Lee, Michael Symon, Buddy Valastro, Molly Yeh, Zac Young, and Geoffrey Zakarian.

On Nov. 9, Rachael Ray’s “30 Minute Meals” returns to Food Network with all new episodes. Timed to the season premiere, Food Network Kitchen subscribers will be able to access all 10 episodes of the new season, as well as take live classes with Ray on the app every day the week of Nov. 11.

Food Network Kitchen is available on Amazon Alexa and Echo Show, Fire Tablets, Fire TV streaming media devices and Fire TV Edition smart TVs, as well as Apple iOS (iPhone and iPad) and Android mobile devices. More platforms and devices are on tap for 2020.

The service also will include access to hundreds of on-demand classes, 25 live and interactive classes per week, step-by-step instructional videos, thousands of recipes and hundreds of chefs including Food Network stars, culinary influencers, restaurateurs and cookbook authors.

Food Network Kitchen will feature 25 live and interactive classes each week, and grocery ordering and delivery straight from the app. For the first time, customers will be able to stream live cooking classes with two-way interaction, allowing users and chefs to communicate in real-time. Unlike any other class experience in the world, customers will learn directly from the world’s best cooking instructors.

In addition, when customers purchase an annual subscription to Food Network Kitchen, Discovery will provide up to 100 meals to kids as part of its Turn Up: Fight Hunger initiative, a new campaign with No Kid Hungry that aims to provide 1 billion meals for kids living with hunger in the U.S. over the next five years.

During the holidays, fans will be able to use the Food Network Kitchen app to access recipe instructions of fantastical creations straight from primetime seasonal series such as Christmas Cookie Challenge, Holiday Baking Championship, Holiday Gingerbread Tournament, Holiday Wars, Santa’s Baking Blizzard, Ultimate Hanukkah Challenge and Ultimate Thanksgiving Challenge to recreate holiday magic at home.

In 2020, Food Network Kitchen will add features including a 24-hour culinary support hotline (with live experts on the phone), culinary equipment delivery and additional exclusive content. Discovery also plans to take the service to international markets.

