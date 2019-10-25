×

Discovery Preps Launch of Polish Streaming Service

Discovery’s charge into international OTT continues apace. Along with Cyfrowy Polsat it is launching an international streaming service programmed with Polish content.

U.S. firm Discovery is making multiple international OTT moves. It has partnered with ProSiebenSat.1 on German AVOD service Joyn, which is being primed for international launch. Its Dplay offering launched in the U.K. this week.

Discovery and telco and pay-TV operator Cyfrowy Polsat’s as yet unnamed Polish service will roll out domestically and in international markets.

“This new venture fits squarely into our international strategy and belief that local broadcasters need to better satisfy consumer demand by aggregating their offerings and developing a strong local-content-led streaming service – just as we did in Germany with Joyn,” said Kasia Kieli, president and CEO, Discovery EMEA.

The new OTT service will have Polish movies, series, documentaries, sports and entertainment. Content will come from Discovery-owned TVN, and Polsat, and will be acquired from third parties. There will also be originals.

Kieli added that “Polish audiences will have a dizzying number of streaming options for international content,” but the Discovery-Cyfrowy Polsat launch will distinguish itself with its local flavor.

TVN’s existing Player.pl and Cyfrowy Polsat’s Ipla.tv on-demand services will continue to be available in the immediate future. Discovery said “decisions on their future shape and role will be decided in due course.”

