Discovery Launches Premium Streaming Service in Italy

Discovery is launching a premium subscription streaming service in Italy, where they are the country’s third largest commercial free-to-air broadcaster.

The new SVOD service is being described as complementary to Discovery Italia’s existing ad-based video on demand service called Dplay which is nearly four years old. Dplay includes content from its 8 free-to-air channels, including Real Time, Dmax, Nove, Giallo, Food Network, K2 and Frisbee and reaches two million unique Italian viewers each month, Discovery says.

The announcement of its new Dplay Plus service in Italy follows Discovery’s launch of a premium subscription streamer in the Netherlands in February and of its global content partnership with the BBC (excluding UK, Ireland and Greater China) that will see high-end natural history BBC programming play on a new Discovery global streaming service set for launch by 2020.

Dplay Plus will become available in Italy on Tuesday and offer brands such as Discovery Channel, Discovery Science, Animal Planet – some of which are also available in Italy on Sky – as well as some ad-free premieres of its Italian originals and box sets of TV series including “Deadliest Catch,” “Gold Rush” and “Houdini’s Last Secrets.”

Related U.K. Film and TV Firms Show Improvement in Gender Pay Gap but Little Equality U.K. and U.S. Deals for Shipwreck Graveyard Documentary (EXCLUSIVE)

Discovery EMEA President and Managing Director Kasia Kieli said in a statement that the premium service will build “on the success of our existing player in Italy…giving viewers access to high quality content, whenever and wherever they want it.”

Discovery Italia Managing Director Alessandro Araimo called the launch of Dplay Plus a further indication of Discovery’s will to “continue investing in Italy.”

In recent years Discovery has steadily expanded its footprint in Italy’s terrestrial TV landscape where its 8 channels in 2018 commanded a 6.8% average audience share, driven by political stand-up comedy show “Fratelli di Crozza” and by “Bake Off Italia.”

Last year Discovery partnered with the U.K.’s Channel 4 to launch Walter Presents in Italy on its Nove and Giallo linear channels and on the Dplay streaming service, marking the first launch in continental Europe of the program dedicated to high-end foreign TV series.