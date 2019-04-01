×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Discovery to Launch Global Factual Streamer by 2020 With BBC Content

The two companies also agree to split up ownership of UKTV channels between them

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Audun Rikardsen

Discovery and BBC Studios have inked a massive programming deal that will see the latter’s high-end natural history programming play on a new Discovery global streaming service set for launch by 2020. Under the decade-long deal, BBC Studios, the U.K. pubcaster’s production and distribution unit, will also develop new programming for Discovery across natural history, travel, science and other factual genres.

Separately, the two companies have also untangled ownership of the UKTV channels group, with Discovery set to take the lifestyle networks and BBC Studios the entertainment channels in a deal that will see BBC Studios pay the U.S. firm £173 million ($226 million).

The announcement Monday of Discovery’s upcoming factual streaming platform comes as the company moves further into direct-to-consumer offerings, beyond its Dplay and Eurosport Player services. With competition on the factual side getting fiercer as Netflix brings its commissioning might to the natural history arena, Discovery is now seeking to claim ownership of that space in the streaming world.

Discovery has now acquired hundreds of hours of BBC Studios fare to serve as the new platform’s cornerstone. The deal covers global rights to blue-chip BBC franchises such as “Planet Earth” and “Blue Planet,” except in China and the U.K., where the BBC will be able to add that content to its own services, including its soon-to-launch streamer BritBox.

Related

Discovery and BBC Studios will also develop new natural history titles together, reviving an earlier relationship that produced such joint endeavors as “Planet Earth,” “Walking With Dinosaurs” and “Life.”

“The new platform will be the first global direct-to-consumer service with the category’s most iconic IP, including the ‘Planet Earth’ series, future sequels and spinoffs to all existing landmark series, and new exclusive natural history and science programming coming in the future,” said David Zaslav, Discovery’s president and CEO. “There is tremendous value in the marketplace for these programming categories, which have broad appeal and strong multi-generational engagement, and we hope to fill the void in the global marketplace for a dedicated high-quality product.”

“This is our largest-ever content sales deal,” added BBC boss Tony Hall. “It will mean BBC Studios and Discovery will work together to take our content right across the globe through a new world-beating streaming service. Global subscribers are in for a real treat: the best content on a great new platform.”

Aside from its new deal with Discovery, BBC Studios has been working with AMC Networks on natural history projects. The BBC and AMC are partners in the BBC America service and have a natural history programming deal that covered shows including “Frozen Planet II” and “One Planet: Seven Worlds.” AMC will retain linear rights to those shows and air them first, but they will play on the Discovery streamer in the U.S. on SVOD.

Meanwhile, the UKTV deal will see Discovery take ownership of the Good Food, Home and Really channels, which will fall under the leadership of EVP James Gibbons. The Alibi, Dave, Drama, Eden, Gold, Yesterday and W channels, plus the on-demand UKTV Play service, now go to BBC Studios, along with the UKTV brand. Marcus Arthur, BBC Studios’ U.K. and Australasia chief, will become the new UKTV CEO, replacing Darren Childs, who had already said he was exiting. The BBC told Variety that it will maintain the UKTV base in West London.

UKTV was a joint venture between the BBC and Scripps. Negotiations over ownership accelerated after Discovery bought the latter.

Hall said that the UKTV deal means a secure future with long-term commercial returns. The UKTV team has done a fantastic job, and I am delighted that will continue.”

Popular on Variety

  • Jussie Smollett: How His Case Being

    Jussie Smollett Case Dropped, but Will He Still Be on 'Empire'?

  • Georgina Hernandez

    The Dirty Business of Movie Theater Janitorial Services

  • Lupita Nyong'o as Adelaide Wilson doppelgänger

    Lupita Nyong'o on Crafting Her Shocking 'Us' Voice (Watch)

  • Amy Poehler'Parks and Recreation' 10th Anniversary

    Amy Poehler Picks Leslie Knope's 2020 Presidential Candidates

  • Variety Kit Harington Game of Thrones

    Kit Harington on 'Game of Thrones' Ending, Women of Westeros

  • Why Laurie Metcalf's Hillary Clinton Won't

    John Lithgow and Laurie Metcalf on Playing the Clintons: 'There's a Tremendous Undertow of Melancholy'

  • Kevin Costner

    Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

More TV

  • Bert Habets Resigns as CEO of

    Bert Habets Resigns as CEO of RTL; Thomas Rabe Takes Charge

    Bert Habets has resigned as CEO of European media giant RTL, which has appointed Thomas Rabe to take over the role. RTL said Habets has stepped down for unspecified personal reasons. Rabe will take on his new role in addition to his duties as chairman and CEO of RTL-owner Bertelsmann. Martin Taylor, currently vice chairman [...]

  • Be-Entertainment Acquires Canneseries Competition Entry ‘Studio

    Canneseries Competition Entry ‘Studio Tarara’ Acquired by Be-Entertainment (EXCLUSIVE)

    MADRID — Be-Entertainment has acquired international distribution rights to Canneseries competition contender “Studio Tarara,” the scripted series debut of Tim Van Aelst who has won non-scripted or comedy Intl. Emmy Awards in 2018 (“Did You Get the Message”?), 2014 (“What If?”) and 2011 (“Benidorm Bastards”). The last sparked an NBC remake, “Betty White’s Off Their [...]

  • Gabrielle Carteris SAG AFRA PRESIDENT

    SAG-AFTRA Backs WGA Fight Against Agents

    SAG-AFTRA has announced support for the Writers Guild of America in its acrimonious battle to tighten restrictions on talent agents. “We congratulate the Writers Guild of America on their successful membership vote and applaud the Guild for taking steps in the best interests of their members,” SAG-AFTRA said. “We stand with our sister union in [...]

  • SAG-AFTRA HQ

    SAG-AFTRA, Ad Industry Extend Commercials Contract Expiration

    SAG-AFTRA and the ad industry have agreed to extend the commercials contract expiration for two days until the end of April 2 while both sides negotiate a successor deal. Terms and conditions of the 2016 commercials contract — which generates about $1 billion a year for members of the performers union — will remain in [...]

  • Veep Season 6

    How 'Veep' Would Be Different If It Debuted Under Trump

    The Season 7 premiere of “Veep” will mark the first-ever episode of the HBO series to air that was written while President Trump has been in office. The Emmy-winning comedy debuted in 2012, during President Obama’s first term, and five seasons of the show aired while Obama was in office. The series’ sixth season aired [...]

  • Writers Guild Members Vote to Tighten

    WGA Members Vote to Tighten Talent Agency Rules

    Members of the Writers Guild of America have voted overwhelmingly to support tightened restrictions on their agents — setting up a potentially chaotic scenario a week from now. The vote was 7,882 in favor of creating a new “Code of Conduct” for agents representing WGA with 392 voting against — that’s more than 95% supporting. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad