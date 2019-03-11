DirecTV Now Prices Going Up by $10 per Month for All Customers, AT&T Rolling Out Two New Reformatted Packages

AT&T is changing up its DirecTV over-the-top video strategy — looking to maximize profitability over a land-grab for customers.

This week, AT&T is notifying DirecTV Now subscribers that their monthly pricing will increase by $10 per month starting with the next billing cycle. AT&T last raised prices across all DirecTV Now plans less than a year ago — hiking the bundles by $5 per month starting in July 2018.

In addition, the telco is changing DirecTV Now’s packages for new customers to offer just two bundles, versus five tiers currently: DirecTV Now Plus ($50 per month for 40-plus channels) and DirecTV Now Max ($70 per month for 50-plus channels), both of which will include HBO.

AT&T also will introduce streaming versions of its DirecTV satellite TV packages — Entertainment, Choice, Xtra, Ultimate, and Optimo Mas.

Word of the DirecTV Now changes were first reported by Cord Cutter News over the weekend.

In December 2018, AT&T chief Randall Stephenson said at an investment conference that DirecTV Now would adjust the channel mix and price points. The CEO said the company was in the process of “thinning the content out” on DirecTV Now to channels that are “really relevant to customers” to keep the price tag at around $50-$60.

During Q4, DirecTV Now shed 267,000 net subscribers after the company ended virtually all promotional pricing packages, some as low as $10 per month, by the end of 2018. At the end of 2018, AT&T tallied 1.6 million DirecTV Now subscribers. Previously AT&T had about 500,000 DirecTV Now subs on promo prices, and “they are all gone or they stepped up” to a full-price plan, CFO John Stephens said on the telco’s earnings call in January.