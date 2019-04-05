You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Deezer Names Nigel Harding VP of Artist Marketing

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All

Music streaming service Deezer has named Nigel Harding VP of artist marketing team. In his position, Harding is tasked with orchestrating campaigns to help artists, labels and managers grow their reach. Among the initiatives the company has championed is the Deezer NEXT program, which identifies and aids emerging artists.

Harding arrives from Sony Music’s Nothing Else Matters Records, where he was co-director and focused on label management and A&R for dance music. He also worked in playlisting strategy for Apple Music and was at the BBC for nine years, where he supervised Radio 1’s mainstream music output and booked acts for Live Lounge and Big Weekend.

Said Alexander Holland, Deezer’s chief content and product officer: “Helping talented artists reach new and bigger audiences is one of the most rewarding things we can do as a streaming service. I look forward to working closely with Nigel to build on the wide range of creative marketing activations we’ve done with artists so far and to continue building Deezer’s standing with artists all over the world.”

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Paris, Deezer services 53 million tracks ti over 14 million monthly active users worldwide. The service is available in over 180 countries and has offices in London, Sāo Paulo, Berlin, Miami and Dubai.

Power of Women

  • Christiane Amanpour

    Christiane Amanpour: 'We Are Bludgeoned Over the Head by Untruthful Trope of Fake News'

  • Taraji P. Henson attends Variety's Power

    Taraji P. Henson Gets Emotional Talking About Her Dad and Mental Illness

  • Kacey Musgraves attend Variety's Power of

    Kacey Musgraves Recalls First Song She Ever Wrote

  • Gigi Hadid Power of Women

    Gigi Hadid on How She Used Her Massive Social Media Following for Good

  • Taraji P. Henson on the Fight

    Taraji P. Henson Still Has to Fight to Get Paid: 'You Can't Bargain on My Talent'

  • Christiane Amanpour: Advice to Women Starting

    Christiane Amanpour's Advice to Women: 'Don't Look at Feminism as a Dirty Word'

  • How Gigi Hadid Uses Her 50

    How Gigi Hadid Uses Her 50 Million Followers for Good

  • Kacey Musgraves: Country Music's Roots Are

    Kacey Musgraves: Country Music's Roots Are 'Built on Strong Women'

  • Bette Midler: Climate Change is 'The

    Bette Midler: Climate Change Is 'the Most Important Story of the Age'

More Music

  • Deezer Names Nigel Harding VP of

    Deezer Names Nigel Harding VP of Artist Marketing

    Music streaming service Deezer has named Nigel Harding VP of artist marketing team. In his position, Harding is tasked with orchestrating campaigns to help artists, labels and managers grow their reach. Among the initiatives the company has championed is the Deezer NEXT program, which identifies and aids emerging artists. Harding arrives from Sony Music’s Nothing [...]

  • Kacey Musgraves attend Variety's Power of

    Kacey Musgraves on Why She Didn't Listen to Men's Advice

    Kacey Musgraves, accepting her honor at Variety’s Power of Women presented by Lifetime luncheon on Friday, extolled the value of music education for young people in a climate that values arts education for students less and less, which is why she’s chosen to work with the Grammy Museum. The singer also talked about the education [...]

  • weyes blood Titanic Rising

    Album Review: Weyes Blood’s ‘Titanic Rising’

    It’s been a glorious spring for fans of orchestral pop: Late last month Karen O and Danger Mouse dropped their epic “Lux Prima,” and today brings the latest from Weyes Blood — a.k.a. singer-songwriter Natalie Mering — which is by far her most sophisticated and fully realized outing to date. While her work has always [...]

  • The Shed, New York’s $475 Million

    The Shed, New York’s $475 Million Arts Center, Opens Today

    The Shed — New York City’s new, $475 million arts center “dedicated to commissioning, developing, and presenting original works of art, across all disciplines, for all audiences” — opens to the public today with the world premiere of “Soundtrack of America.” The five-night concert series, conceived and directed by Steve McQueen with a creative team led [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad