Deezer Names Nigel Harding VP of Artist Marketing

Music streaming service Deezer has named Nigel Harding VP of artist marketing team. In his position, Harding is tasked with orchestrating campaigns to help artists, labels and managers grow their reach. Among the initiatives the company has championed is the Deezer NEXT program, which identifies and aids emerging artists.

Harding arrives from Sony Music’s Nothing Else Matters Records, where he was co-director and focused on label management and A&R for dance music. He also worked in playlisting strategy for Apple Music and was at the BBC for nine years, where he supervised Radio 1’s mainstream music output and booked acts for Live Lounge and Big Weekend.

Said Alexander Holland, Deezer’s chief content and product officer: “Helping talented artists reach new and bigger audiences is one of the most rewarding things we can do as a streaming service. I look forward to working closely with Nigel to build on the wide range of creative marketing activations we’ve done with artists so far and to continue building Deezer’s standing with artists all over the world.”

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Paris, Deezer services 53 million tracks ti over 14 million monthly active users worldwide. The service is available in over 180 countries and has offices in London, Sāo Paulo, Berlin, Miami and Dubai.