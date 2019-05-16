Kanye West, Tiffany Haddish Among David Letterman’s Guests on Season 2 of His Netflix Talk Show

The second season of “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman” on Netflix will feature five episodes — with the former late-night star rapping with guests Kanye West, Ellen DeGeneres, Tiffany Haddish, Lewis Hamilton and Melinda Gates.

On Wednesday, Netflix announced Letterman’s show would return May 31, with the release of all episodes of the new season dropping at once.

The show is executive produced by Lydia Tenaglia, Sandy Zweig, Chris Collins, and Chris Cechin-De la Rosa for Zero Point Zero Productions, with Tom Keaney and Mary Barclay for Worldwide Pants also serving as executive producers.

Guests on the six-episode first season of “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction,” which premiered in January 2018, were President Barack Obama — in his first talk show appearance after leaving office — George Clooney, Malala Yousafzai, Jay-Z, Tina Fey and Howard Stern.

Watch the trailer for “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman” season 2: