VRStudios Launches ‘Terminator’ VR Experience at Dave & Buster’s (EXCLUSIVE)

VRStudios Launches 'Terminator' VR Experience at Dave & Buster's

Janko Roettgers

CREDIT: Courtesy of VRStudios

Just in time for the launch of the new “Terminator: Dark Fate” movie, Dave & Buster’s is getting a “Terminator: Guardian of Fate” virtual reality experience, courtesy of VRStudios. The experience, which features the voice of Linda Hamilton as Sarah Connor, is launching at 130 Dave & Buster’s locations across the U.S.

Just like previous VR experiences at Dave & Buster’s, “Terminator: Guardian of Fate” makes use of motion chairs and high-end HTC Vive headsets, giving it a ride-like feel. Once strapped in, up to four players get tasked with fighting off an attack of the Terminator.

“Sarah Connor guides players every step of the way as they fight through a zombie-style shootout with the Terminator who will stop at nothing to attack the players’ vehicle while causing tons of destruction in its wake, and finally culminating in a showdown of epic proportions,” VRStudios explained in a press release.

The whole ride takes about 5 minutes, and costs from $5 to $7 per person, depending on the market. That’s far cheaper than some of the other location-based VR experiences out there, which is meant lower the barrier for Dave & Buster’s audiences to try VR. VRStudios also designed “Terminator: Guardian of Fate” to be replayable, and is set to release a second chapter with multiple endings soon.

“We have really created something very special with ‘Terminator: Guardian of Fate,'” said VRStudios vice president of creative development Chanel Summers. “This is an all-out adrenaline-fueled interactive experience that is a roller coaster of intensity.”

Dave & Buster’s launched its first VR ride in June of 2018; the new “Terminator” experience will be the fifth such title to launch at the chain. The company initially celebrated VR as a huge success, with executives declaring that “Jurassic World VR” was the biggest game launch in its corporate history.

In recent months, Dave & Buster’s has struggled a bit to continue that momentum, but CEO Brian Jenkins told investors during a September earnings call that the company had still high hopes for VR. “We still have great aspirations for that platform,” he said. “We’re excited about the launch of ‘Terminator’.”

