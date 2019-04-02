‘Star Trek: Dark Remnant’ VR Experience Goes Live at Dave & Buster’s

Dave & Buster’s is doubling down on virtual reality: The gaming restaurant chain launched a new “Star Trek” VR experience at 122 of its locations across North America Tuesday that allows players to rescue the “Enterprise” from space debris and evil Klingons.

“Star Trek: Dark Remnant” puts up to 4 players aboard the U.S.S. Galileo, a research vessel that’s on a routine evacuation mission gone awry. The experience features multiple player characters, and comes with different endings to get consumers to come back for more.

The experience has been developed by VRstudios in partnership with Salt Lake City-based game studio Strange Reptile, and makes use of a motion chair platform and HTC Vive headsets. It follows the launch of “Dragonfrost VR” and “Jurassic World VR Expedition,” the company’s first VR title, which launched back in June of 2018.

“Jurassic World VR Expedition” was a bit of an experiment for Dave & Buster’s, but the combination of multi-player VR and motion chairs resonated with the chain’s audience: The title quickly became the biggest game launch in the company’s history, CEO Brian Jenkins told investors last September.