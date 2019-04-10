×
Dish Taps Dave Antonelli to Head Sling TV’s Advertising Strategy and Sales

By
Variety Staff

Dave-Antonelli-Dish-Sling-TV
CREDIT: Courtesy of Dish Media

Dish Media, Dish Network’s advertising sales arm, hired Dave Antonelli as director of advertising strategy and sales for Sling TV, the company’s internet-delivered TV service.

Antonelli previously was chief revenue officer of Cognitiv, a New York-based advertising platform that uses artificial intelligence to build custom programmatic buying algorithms. Before that, Antonelli was senior VP of national sales at SessionM, a consumer loyalty and engagement platform, where he managed the company’s national sales team and media strategy. He has also previously held roles at Viacom’s MTV Networks and Live Nation.

In his new role, Antonelli will manage Sling TV client services, direct and programmatic sales, operations and technology within Dish Media. He reports directly to Kevin Arrix, senior VP of Dish Media, and is based in the Dish Media New York office.

“Dave will apply his insights into the rapidly changing media landscape to further Sling’s leadership in advertising innovation as the lines between digital and TV continue to blur,” Arrix said in announcing Antonelli’s hire.

