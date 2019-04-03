You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Ad-Software Vendor Dataxu Promotes Ed Montes to Head of TotalTV Business

Variety Staff

Ed Montes - dataxu
CREDIT: Courtesy of Dataxu

Dataxu, a provider of software for marketing and media pros, has named Ed Montes president and general manager of TotalTV, its business unit that provides a solution for audience-based planning, targeting buying and measurement across linear, addressable and connected TV platforms.

Montes previously served as the company’s president of solutions and chief revenue officer. In the new role, he oversees all TotalTV sales, marketing, and product management, reporting directly to CEO Mike Baker.

Dataxu said the TotalTV business has grown rapidly since it launched in April 2018. According to the company, TotalTV addresses the challenge of linking people and the devices they watch video on using a system it calls OneView, which lets advertisers tie TV investment to specific business outcomes including digital and in-store purchase behavior.

“We’re doubling down on our tremendous success with TotalTV by increasing our investment in the business and organizing our leadership and operations around the solution to go further and faster,” Baker said in a statement. “In recognition of his significant contributions and our confidence in his ability to drive it even more rapidly forward, Ed Montes is being promoted into an expanded leadership role.”

Added Montes, “Advertising-supported TV on demand is the fastest growing segment of the global media market over the next five years, and our unmatched ability to plan and measure converged TV with OneView, our cross-device data management, is the linchpin to our success — as it solves a big problem for advertisers and media companies.”

Boston-based Dataxu operates 10 offices around the world. Founded in 2009, the company has raised $87.5 million in funding to date, according to Crunchbase. Investors include the U.K.’s Sky and VC firms Accomplice, Flybridge Capital Partners, Menlo Ventures and Thomvest Ventures.

