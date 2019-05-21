‘The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance’ Premiere Date Set on Netflix

A series based on Jim Henson’s fantasy world of “The Dark Crystal” is coming to Netflix this summer.

The streamer announced that all 10 episodes of “The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance,” produced by the Jim Henson Co., will launch Friday, August 30 — and released several first-look photos from the series.

“The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance” returns to the world of Thra with an all new adventure. When three Gelfling heroes — voiced by Taron Egerton, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Nathalie Emmanuel — discover the horrifying secret behind the Skeksis’ power, they set out on an epic journey to ignite the fires of rebellion and save their world.

The original 1982 film, which Jim Henson co-directed with Frank Oz, grossed over $40 million on a $16 million budget. It was one of only three feature films Henson directed in his career, along with “The Great Muppet Caper” and “Labyrinth.”

The series for Netflix is directed by Louis Leterrier, executive produced by Leterrier, Lisa Henson, and Halle Stanford, with co-executive producers Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews, Javier Grillo-Marxuach, and Blanca Lista.

The Gelfling characters are voiced by Taron Egerton (Rian), Anya Taylor-Joy (Brea), and Nathalie Emmanuel (Deet), along with Caitriona Balfe, Helena Bonham Carter, Harris Dickinson, Natalie Dormer, Eddie Izzard, Theo James, Toby Jones, Shazad Latif, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Mark Strong, and Alicia Vikander.

The Skeksis and Mystics are voiced by Harvey Fierstein, Mark Hamill, Ralph Ineson, Jason Isaacs, Keegan-Michael Key, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, Simon Pegg, Andy Samberg