×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

YouTube Star Dan Howell Comes Out as Gay: ‘It Gets So Much Better’

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Dan Howell
CREDIT: Victor Frankowski/Shutterstock

It’s Pride Month, and popular YouTube vlogger Dan Howell had a message for fans that he’d been working on for a year: “Basically, I’m Gay,” he shared in a video Thursday.

In the 45-minute video, Howell discussed coming to terms with his sexual orientation and his thoughts on labels that people use to define themselves and others. He also talked about being bullied — and issued a message of empowerment to others going through the same experience.

“Based on your circumstance you might not feel ready to tell people yet, or that it’s safe, and that’s fine too,” Howell said in the video. “Just know that living your truth with pride is the way to be happy. You are valid. It gets so much better. And the future is clear. It’s pretty queer.”

Howell’s video is currently the No. 1 trending spot on YouTube and had accumulated more than 3.6 million views in the first 15 hours. It’s the first video he has posted on his channel in nearly a year.

Related

YouTube, for all its highly publicized problems with hate speech and other objectionable content, has served as a place for LGBTQ people to express themselves and form community connections. In the past, YouTubers including Gigi Gorgeous, Shane Dawson, Ingrid Nilsen, Hannah Hart and Joey Graceffa have used the video platform to share their personal stories of coming to terms with their sexual orientation.

“Queer people exist,” Howell said in video. “Choosing not to accept them is not an option. To anyone watching this that isn’t out, it’s OK. You’re OK. You were born this way. It’s right. And anyone that has a problem with it is wrong.”

Howell, who has 6.5 million YouTube subscribers, rose to fame as one half of British comedy duo “Dan & Phil,” alongside his friend Phil Lester. They’ve each been making YouTube videos since 2006, but first began collaborating in 2009 and subsequently hosted a popular entertainment show on BBC Radio 1.

About his longtime collaborator, Howell said in the video, “This is someone who genuinely liked me. I trusted them. And for the first time since I was a tiny child I actually felt safe… we are real best friends. Companions through life. Like actual soul mates.”

Howell, who turned 28 this month, thanked his fans for giving him the support to reveal his sexual orientation: “i doubted all my life that the world would change to be a place i could personally feel open and accepted and that’s because of all of you. thank you,” he wrote on Twitter.

Among their other projects, Dan & Phil published a book, “The Amazing Book Is Not on Fire,” and were featured in a YouTube original concert film about their world tour, “The Amazing Tour Is Not On Fire.”

Watch the video from Howell below or at this link:

Popular on Variety

  • Chris Hemsworth MIB premiere Thor

    Chris Hemsworth Responds to the 'Avengers: Endgame' Fat-Shaming Thor Controversy

  • Younger Hilary Duff Sutton Foster

    Hilary Duff and Sutton Foster Proud That 'Younger' Flaunts Women's Careers Over Romance

  • Deadwood Costumes

    'Deadwood' Designer Janie Bryant Used Original 1880s Dress for HBO Movie

  • 'Big Little Lies' Season 2: A

    'Big Little Lies': Can Season 2 Live Up to the First?

  • Richard Madden Was Ready to Leave

    Richard Madden is Done Playing Romeo

  • Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson &

    Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson & Tracee Ellis Ross (Full Video)

  • Actors on Actors: Taraji P. Henson

    Actors on Actors: Taraji P. Henson & Ellen Pompeo (Full Video)

  • Julia Roberts On the Dark, Original

    Julia Roberts on ‘Pretty Woman’s’ Original Violent Ending

  • Billy Porter

    How Billy Porter's Oscar Gown Changed the World

  • Sacha Baron Cohen Trump Twitter

    Sacha Baron Cohen Says Trump Wouldn't Be President Without Twitter

More Digital

  • Dan Howell

    YouTube Star Dan Howell Comes Out as Gay: 'It Gets So Much Better'

    It’s Pride Month, and popular YouTube vlogger Dan Howell had a message for fans that he’d been working on for a year: “Basically, I’m Gay,” he shared in a video Thursday. In the 45-minute video, Howell discussed coming to terms with his sexual orientation and his thoughts on labels that people use to define themselves [...]

  • Netflix Expands Korean Content Commitment

    Netflix Expands Korean Content Commitment as Industry Deepens

    Global streaming giant, Netflix is expanding its involvement in the Korean film and TV industries by greenlighting several new shows and renewing others. “When we started three years ago, we had a high degree of confidence that Korean drama would work well in Asia, but we had no internal metrics of our own,” Korean content [...]

  • Instagram Logo

    Instagram Outage: Facebook’s Photo Sharing Service Went Down For Multiple Hours

    Instagram faced another major outage Thursday afternoon, with users from around the world reporting that they weren’t able to access Facebook’s photo sharing service via its app and website. An Instagram spokesperson told Variety around 5pm PT that the issue had been resolved: “Earlier today, a technical issue caused some people to have trouble accessing [...]

  • daydream view

    Google Shuts Down Play Movies App for Daydream VR

    Google has quietly removed the Google Play Movies & TV app from its Daydream VR platform. The app allowed users to rent, buy and watch movies and TV show episodes from the Play Store in a virtual living room. A Google spokesperson confirmed the removal of the app when contacted by Variety, noting that users [...]

  • Disney-Plus-Logo

    Disney Projected to Top 130 Million Online Video Subscribers in 5 Years (Analyst)

    Disney could have more than 130 million subscribers across its online video services worldwide by 2024, Morgan Stanley analyst Benjamin Swinburne projected in a note to investors Thursday. The forecast resulted in Disney shares trading up 4.4%, while Netflix shares were down 1%. In the near term, Swinburne expects Disney to sign up 13 million [...]

  • Actor Anthony Ramos Signs With Republic

    Actor Anthony Ramos Signs With Republic Records (EXCLUSIVE)

    Singer-songwriter and actor Anthony Ramos, known for his roles in “Hamilton” and “A Star Is Born,” has signed with Republic Records, the company announced today. Ramos will release his forthcoming debut album later this year, with new music expected this summer. Footage from the signing will air on his YouTube series later today. “Anthony is [...]

  • Tatiana Maslany - Emmy Studio -

    'Orphan Black' Storyline Continues With Tatiana Maslany Voicing New Audio Series for Serial Box

    Attention, Clone Club: “Orphan Black” is getting a post-TV afterlife. Temple Street Productions, the production company behind the sci-fi thriller, inked a deal with premium digital fiction startup Serial Box to create a brand-new installment, “Orphan Black: The Next Chapter” — continuing the story of the clone sisterhood and their allies (and enemies) after the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad