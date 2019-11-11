Variety Launches New Video Series, ‘Daily Variety’

Variety has launched a daily video series covering the business of entertainment.

Hosted by Audrey Cleo Yap, “Daily Variety” will feature breaking news coverage and analysis from Variety’s award-winning staff as well as in-depth features and interviews with top industry professionals.

Each bite-sized segment and featured clip will be distributed across Variety’s digital channels, in addition to its syndication partner sites including Yahoo, MSN and Reuters.

“We’re thrilled to bring our award-winning coverage to younger audiences in a smart, accessible way,” said Stuart Oldham, editor of Variety.com. “‘Daily Variety’ is just the beginning of our digital video initiative aimed at telling original, diverse, and captivating stories about an entertainment industry that’s synonymous with our brand.”

Production will be headquartered at Variety’s new state-of-the-art video studio in Los Angeles with additional coverage shot out of the company’s New York bureau.

